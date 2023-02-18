How Kyle Jacobs Die? The Husband of Kellie Pickler Is No More

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter and the husband of Kellie Pickler, a former “American Idol” contestant and country music star, died by apparent suicide.

What Happened to Kyle Jacobs?

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Jacobs, 49, was discovered dead inside the couple’s Nashville-area home on Friday, and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Pickler, 36, told police she awoke just before the event and contacted 911 because she and her assistant could not enter the upstairs bedroom door. At 1:21 p.m., Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call. Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011. In 2015, they starred in the reality show “I Love Kellie Pickler” together.

How Kyle Jacobs Die?

Dancing with the Stars alum, Kellie Pickler told officials that she couldn’t find Jacobs when she awoke. When Pickler and her assistant could not open one of the house’s doors, they called the police. It was confirmed that the Department of Emergency Communications was called to a home on Friday at 1:21 p.m.

Who is Kyle Jacobs?

Kyle Jacobs married Kellie Pickler in an undisclosed ceremony in 2011, and the couple had no children. Jacob has received numerous awards over his career, including an ACM Award, a CMA Award, and a Grammy nomination. Throughout his career, Kyle Jacobs has collaborated with a number of well-known performers, including Clay Walker, Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Scott McCreery, and others.

