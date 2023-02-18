Who is Kellie Pickler Husband- Kyle Jacobs? How did Kyle Jacobs pass away?

Kellie Pickler is a popular American country singer-songwriter and television personality.

Kelly is famous as a contestant on “American Idol” Season 5. In 2006, Pickler signed with BNA Records and 19 Recordings as a recording artist.

Kelly made her debut album “Small Town Girl”. From 2017 to 2019, Kelly co-hosted the “Pickler & Ben” TV talk show with comedian Ben Aaron.

Who is Kellie Pickler Husband- Kyle Jacobs?

Kellie Pickler husband’s name is Kyle Jacobs. Kyle Jacobs was a famous American vocalist, country music songwriter, pianist, guitarist, and curb Music staff writer.

Kellie Pickler had a relationship with Jordan Tutu in 2007. He is a Nashville Predators player.

After dating for two and a half years, Kellie Pickler got engaged to Kyle Jacobs on 15 June 2010, the day of her late grandmother’s birthday. He proposed on a beach at sunset.

In January 2011, Kelly and Kyle eloped and married in a “small, intimate ceremony on a private island in the Caribbean”.

On September 4, 2012, Kelly shaved her head on “Good Morning America” ​​in support of her friend Summer Holt Miller, after she had begun to hesitate following breast surgery.

In 2015 it was announced that Kelly and Kyle would star in the 13 episode reality show “I Love Kelly Pickler” for CMT. The show premiered on 5 November 2015.

How did Kyle Jacobs pass away?

Recently the news of Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs is coming out. On February 17, 2023, Kyle Jacobs left the world by suicide at the age of 49.

The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler. In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice’s “I Drive Your Truck.” Join us in sending condolences, love & healing. pic.twitter.com/UoHkQm9K2e — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 18, 2023

The Nashville Police Department confirmed that the Emergency Communications Department was alerted to a residence at 1:21 p.m. Friday.

The Nashville Police and Fire Department brought us to the location, and songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler, “deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” saw.

“His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Kellie Pickler said- She woke up a while back, but after not finding Kyle Jacobs and not opening the door of a room, Kelly called the police with her personal assistant.

In his last Instagram post, the day before his death, Kyle Jacobs celebrated his victory and shared a photo announcing Lee Brice’s Hey World Bestselling Certified Platinue.

Kyle Jacobs wrote in the caption- “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!”

Why Kyle Jacobs committed suicide, no information has been received yet.

