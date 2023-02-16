Is Bella Ramsey Dating Anyone? Who is Bella Ramsey Boyfriend?

Bella Ramsey is a famous British actress. Bella began her acting at the age of four. Bella is well-recognized for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the Game of Thrones (2016–2019) television series.

Bella Ramsey is currently playing the role of Ellie in “The Last of Us” television series.

Bella is also noted for her role as Mildred Hubble in the television series “The Worst Witch” in 2017, and a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Hilda” from 2018 to 2023, and Jane Gray in Elizabeth in 2022.

In 2022, Bella appeared in the “Catherine Called Birdy” as Birdy and in 2023 appeared in the “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” as Molly (voice role).

Bella Ramsey described the help Pedro Pascal has had with conversations about sexuality and gender: “Super supportive, and they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other.” pic.twitter.com/QqHzH8dZow — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) February 13, 2023

In 2016, Bella made her acting debut with the “Game of Thrones” as Lyanna Mormont. In 2017, Bella made her film debut with the “Elefthería” short film as Ellie.

Bella also acted in many films like Future-Worm!, Requiem, Summer Camp Island, The Worst Witch, His Dark Materials, and more.

Bella Ramsey acted in many short films, including Holmes & Watson, On the Beaches, 3 Minutes of Silence, Zero, Requiem, Turtle Journey, Nancy, Villain, Princess Emmy, Resistance, and more.

How old is Bella Ramsey now?

Bella Ramsey’s full name is Isabella May Ramsey. Bella Ramsey’s age is 19 years. Bella Ramsey was born to Alex Ramsey in Nottingham, England. Bella Ramsey’s date of birth is September 2003. Bella Ramsey did her studies at Stagecoach Theatre Arts.

Who is Bella Ramsey Boyfriend?

Bella Ramsey is not in a relationship with anyone. Bella Ramsey is currently single. Bella has described herself as gender-fluid.

Bela says that he is not careful as to which pronoun will be used for him. In a New York Times interview, Bella said, “I’m pretty much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something I particularly enjoy, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Read Also:- Who is Tyrese Gibson Girlfriend- Zelie Timothy? Know Tyrese Gibson Love Life