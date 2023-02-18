Who is Kyle Jacobs’s Wife – Kellie Pickler? Kyle Jacobs has died at 49

Songwriter and country music producer Kyle Jacobs died at age 49. He appeared in a CMT series along with his singer wife, Kellie Pickler. Kyle Jacobs was passed away according to the Nashville police.

Apparently he died through suicide in his home on friday as told by authorities. News reporters reached at the home of Pickler for further information. A 911 call was reveived at 1:21 pm on friday on Nashville Department of Emergency Communication. The police staff and Nashville fire department responded to the ring and reached at the home of Jacobs and Pickler, on Sneed Road.

According to police Pickler awoke a short time earlier, she did not see her husband and started seraching for him. She and Kyle’s personal assistant could not open the upstairs door, so they called the authorities.

Jacobs was a famous music producer who worked with many popular name like Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brook. In 2014, he won the Academy of Country Music Award for his excellent work as a music producer. He won the award for Lee Brice’s “Drive Your Truck”.

Jacobs is freqenlty upadate his instagram account and shared the updates on this social media platform. In a older post he wrote : “One of my favorite things to do as a songwriter is writing songs with beautiful hearts in beautiful places,”

While on the other side his wife Pickler is known as Participation of Season 5 of “American Idol”. This show helps pickler launch her carrer as a singer and musician.

In 2015 Jacobs seen in the docu-comedy series “I Love Kellie Pickler” with his wife, Pickler. This show became very successful and ran for three seasons. CMT network posted on twitter about the show as : “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kellie Pickler and the rest of the Jacobs family.”

Social media Tributes to Kyle Jacobs

JAY ALLEN

No words… love you, brother. You’ll be missed deeply

Matt

We can’t keep pretending mental health is not a very serious epidemic. We have to do more…for Kyle and everyone else we’ve lost to it.

Jennifer Wayne

Kyle, I love you so much. I don’t even know why I’m typing this because I know you’re not here… you’re home and with God. But I feel helpless not being able to reach out to you… And maybe you’re reading from heaven… thank you for being the greatest friend to me and big brother that I never had. You always protected me and looked out for me… no one will ever take your place with Kellie, but I promise that myself and all of her friends will wrap her in the biggest love we know how. I hope you’re with peanut and we will all see you when we get there. ❤️

