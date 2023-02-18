Max Spivak, Details of the Accident and individual Arrested

Max Spivak has recently been a victim of a very dangerous incident on the morning of the 16th of February, 2023. He was 21 years old, and the university student was killed when he was out for his classes. The individual related to the murder has also been charged and arrested by the police officers for the overall case. The death is a very dangerous incident, and the university authorities have also not gained any information about the incident. They were shocked by the overall death that happened as the incident had a very bad impact on the other university students.

Max Spivak Death Details

Max Spivak had recently died on the 16th of February 2023 when he was just 21 years old and was studying law at the university of Rutgers. The police officers learned that the boy was killed on the university campus, and other university students were directly related to the murder. He is also charged for the entire incident, has been arrested by the local government, and is a 42-year-old individual who is part of the university. The death has directly created a very bad impact, and the other university students are also very fearful the after the death.

Cause of death of Max Spivak

Max Spivak recently died on the 16th of February 2023, and there is no direct reason for the cause of death as the death is a direct incident of Murder as a 42-year-old individual murdered him. The police officers have directly charged the individual with the murder, and he has also been arrested for the murder. Still, there has not been any direct information available about the overall case and also no information about what exactly happened with the case, but the police officer is looking forward to gaining proper information and to look forward to initiating a proper investigation.

Arrest Details of the killer of Max Spivak

Max Spivak was directly murdered on the 16th of February, 2023, by Nageswar Polamuri. He was the 42-year-old individual who was directly involved in a very brutal motor car accident as he crashed into Max, and none of them could survive directly, causing him to die. The deceased’s family members have stated that a proper investigation of the case needs to be done. The individual who has been related to the murder and the accident should be arrested by the police officers and taken to the local court for proper justification provided against him for the proper justice provided to the individual who has died.

Details of Nageswar Polamuri

Nageswar Polamuri did not directly have the intention to murder the 21-year-old child. Still, things happened to be in such a place where there was no control over the incident and as the control of the incident was not enhanced, directly went on to hit the car, and it causes The Other individual to die. The police officers have gone on to do a proper investigation about the overall case and also are looking forward to gaining information about him as they have provided proper charges against him and have also stayed till he might be related to the overall case and might be the individual who has directly caused the murder.

Read Also – Rachel Stone, Details of Death in big Car Accident