Who killed Brianna Ghey? Cause Of Death – A vigil was held near the park

16-year-old TikToker Brianna Ghey was a British transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, who was found dead in Culcheth Linear Park around 3:13 PM on Saturday. Brianna Ghey studies at Birchwood community high school.

She was a very brave and kind-hearted girl who would help her younger transgender girls get safe supplies of hormone replacement therapy. According to her friends, she faced a lot of consistent transphobic bullying but got no help from her school or the police.

Not just in her school, she also faced a lot of bullying in her TikToks and all her social media accounts just for being transgender.

What happened to Brianna Ghey?

Brianna Ghey was walking through her park in the middle of the day. She was excited to take her exams. Five days before her death, she posted a TikTok saying she got expelled from her school.

During her walk in the park, she got approached by a fifteen-year-old guy and a fifteen-year-old girl, a year younger than her, in the middle of the day and stabbed her until she was dead.

Even after all of this, the police say that they have no evidence that it was a hate crime.

Two fifteen-year-old charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey

The two fifteen-year-olds, who remained anonymous because of their age, have been charged with murder. Police say that they are investigating if it was a hate crime.

Both went before the district judge for questioning on Wednesday at Chester magistrate court. Both of them appeared separately at the court dock.

Both of them wore grey sweatshirts and grey sweatpants or joggers when the murder was committed.

The district court judge, John McGarva, remanded them into the detention centre. The hearing was addressed via a video link.

Vigil service held at her hometown

A Vigil was organized by Brianna’s family and friends, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Many people gathered in Liverpool for the vigil. A number of vigils were held across Cheshire and the UK.

There were a lot of posters and LGBT flags hoisted throughout the vigil to support the community. The family was very overwhelmed by the support they got during their difficult time.

Brianna Ghey Cause Of Death

