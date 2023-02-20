Madeleine McCann Was Reported Missing and Julia Wendell Claims to Be Her

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007. A 21-year-old Polish woman claims she is Madeleine McCann. The British child went missing while on vacation in Portugal in 2007.

Who was Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine Beth McCann, born on 12 May 2003, vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. She was only 4 years old at the time of her disappearance, and her whereabouts remain unknown despite numerous investigations and searches. Madeline’s case received considerable media attention over the years, and her family and law enforcement officers never gave up hope that they could find her and bring her home.

Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance

Madeleine McCann was on vacation in Portugal in 2007 with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, as well as her twin siblings and family friends.

One evening, while the parents dined with friends, Madeleine and her siblings were left alone in their ground-floor apartment to sleep. Kate checked on children and discovered that Madeleine was missing around 10 p.m. Despite a significant search effort, the investigation failed to find her.

The Portuguese police believed that Madeleine died in an accident in the apartment, and her parents tried to hide it. As a result, the McCanns were named as suspects, but the case was eventually dropped due to lack of evidence. The McCanns continued to search for their daughter.

In 2020, German police identified a new suspect in the Madeleine case.

The case garnered worldwide attention, and the McCanns faced scrutiny and condemnation in the media and on the internet. They testified during the 2011 Leveson investigation, supporting stricter press rules.

Recent Claim Regarding Madeleine’s Disappearance

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old girl from Poland, created an Instagram account called @iammadeleinemcann. She shared a photo of her with freckles on her legs and, like Madeline, a birthmark on her eye, and claimed likeness with Madeleine. Madeleine McCann’s family requested a DNA test to clarify Wendell’s claims.

Wendell also claimed she has the same eye deformity as the missing child and resembles her parents, Gary and Kate. Wendell is 21 but believes her age could be wrong as Madeleine should be 19. Her assertion has gained widespread attention as people have followed the story of Madeleine’s disappearance for years.

The case of Madeleine’s disappearance is one of the world’s most infamous unsolved cases, and several people have come forward with claims of being the missing girl over the years.

With the case likely to be closed, Wendell’s statement sparked renewed interest in the case and in finding out what happened to Madeleine McCann. Wendell has yet to undergo a DNA test to back up her claims. But her willingness to do so gives hope to those who have long sought answers to questions about Madeline’s disappearance.

