Who is Deane Lester Wife? Cause of Death Deane Lester

The Australian horse racing community is in mourning following the untimely death of Deane Lester, one of the most respected and influential figures in the sport. Lester passed away on February 15, 2023, at 55, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Who is Deane Lester Wife?

Many fans and the racing fraternity are curious about Deane Lester Wife. People raised many questions about whom he was dating or married to. According to reports, he was in a relationship with a woman named Leanne.

Who was Deane Lester?

Lester was a renowned racing analyst and commentator known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to spot winners long before they hit the track. He began his career in racing in the late 1980s and quickly established himself as a key figure in the industry. He worked for various media outlets, including the Herald Sun and Greattipoff.com, and was a regular contributor on RSN Radio.

Lester was best known for his tipping service, which he ran through his website, Deane Lester Racing.

He was highly regarded by punters and industry insiders alike for his ability to identify potential winners. Over 25% of his tips won, which is almost unheard of in the highly competitive world of horse racing.

But Lester was much more than just a tipster. He was a passionate advocate for the sport and worked tirelessly to promote the racing industry and support young jockeys and trainers. He was known for his generosity and willingness to share his knowledge and experience with anyone interested in learning.

Deane Lester Cause Of Death

Deane Lester passed away peacefully at Alfred Hospital on Thursday. His death was caused by cancer.

The news of Lester’s passing has sent shockwaves through the racing community in Australia and worldwide. Tributes have poured in from his colleagues, friends, and fans, who have praised his talent, professionalism, and kindness.

Racing Victoria CEO Giles Thompson said in a statement that Dean was a true legend of the sport, a respected figure that made an enormous contribution to racing in Victoria and beyond. His passion for the sport and his commitment to excellence will be greatly missed.

Deane Lester Children: did Deane Lester have any children?

Deane Lester’s fans and acquaintances have always been curious to find out how he lives. People want to know if he left behind any children after his death from cancer. Right now, we do not know anything about his family or personal life. We will share an update with you as soon as we receive it.