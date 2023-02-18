What is Stella Stevens Cause of Death? The Nutty Professor Died At 84

Stella Stevens, Cause of Death Well-known actress Stella Stevens, died on February 17, 2023, at 84. According to her son Andrew, she had Alzheimer’s for a long time and was in hospice care at the time of her death. Stella’s manager and friend, Maria Calabrese, released a statement in her honour. Calabrese noted that working with Stevens was an honour and that she was one of the most “lovely and gifted” people she had ever met. “While I genuinely wish I could have done more for her in the later years of her career and shared in her frustration as she so desperately sought to leap at a triple threat American legend,” the statement added.

Stella Stevens, born on October 1, 1938, attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart School. She later enrolled at the Memphis Evening at Memphis State University. Stevens made her acting debut in the 1959 comedic musical film Say One for Me, in which she played Chorine. This was followed by The Blue Angel, Li’l Abner, Man-Trap, Too Late Blues, and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, among others.

The Career of Stella Stevens:

In addition to pursuing a film career, she began appearing on television shows in 1960, with her first appearance being on the anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. She appeared as Judy in one episode of the series and iive other shows that year: Johnny Ringo, Hawaiian Eye, Bonanza, Riverboat, and General Electric Theater. Stella Stevens was most remembered for her role as Stella Purdy in The Nutty Professor, a 1963 science fiction comedy film. The film, directed by Jerry Lewis, got excellent reviews and had Lewis in the lead role, alongside Del Moore and Kathleen Freeman in supporting roles. It resulted in a remake in 1996, followed by a sequel in 2000.

Stella also appeared in Frontier Circus, Ghost Story, Hec Ramsey, Police Story, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, General Hospital, Nash Bridges, and more shows. Stevens also directed two movies, The American Heroine and The Ranch. Stevens has also appeared in films such as Advance to the Rear, Sol Madrid, The Mad Room, The Poseidon Adventure, Nickelodeon, The Nutt House, Bikini Hotel, Blessed, Popstar, and more.

