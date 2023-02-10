Missing Teen Susana Morales Found Dead in Gwinnett County

Missing 16-year-old Susana Morales was found dead near a creek bed in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on February 7, 2023.

What happened to Susana Morales?

Susana went missing from her home. The last time family members saw Susana was walking between her home on Santa Anna Drive and a friend’s house in Norcross around 6 p.m.

Several hours later, cell phone data revealed that she walked towards her home at 9 p.m., but she never arrived. The police investigation into her disappearance has been ongoing for several months, and discovering her remains brings a tragic end to the search for Susana.

Police are conducting an investigation related to the human remains that were discovered in this case in Gwinnett County.

Police investigation in Gwinnett County:

Police believe she may have gotten into a car at some point. Her phone kept indicating that she was in the exact location until she turned it off. Her remains were found off Drowning Creek Road near this same Barrow County line, more than 20 miles from her home. A passing motorist noticed the possible continued to remain on the roadside and reported them.

The loss of Susana is a tragedy for her family and friends, and those responsible for her death must be held accountable. The Gwinnett County Police Department is working tirelessly to gather evidence and bring closure to this case, and we hope they can do so soon.

Gwinnett County police confirmed that human remains discovered near a creek bed on Monday evening belong to Susana Morales, a missing 16-year-old girl.

Susana Morales Cause Of Death

As of right now, Susana Morales Cause Of Death is unknown. The investigation is still ongoing. If we receive any information about Susana Morales Cause Of Death, we’ll let you know.

Tribute to Susana:

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Susana Morales during this difficult time. Police officers are investigating how she died. Susana Morales’ family has been searching for answers as of her disappearance, and police issued a new call for data in late January. Anyone with details about the incident is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police.

This sad incident serves as a reminder of the significance of community involvement in solving crimes and bringing justice to victims and their families. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s department is urging anybody with information to come forward, and they hope this case brings Susana Morales’ family some closure.