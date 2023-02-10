George Alan Kelly shot and killed a Mexican immigrant in Arizona

A 73-year-old Arizona rancher, George Alan Kelly, has been charged with the murder of a 48-year-old Mexican migrant, Gabriel Cuen Butimea.

He is charged with First-degree murder for this unfortunate Incident.

Who is George Alan Kelly?

George Alan Kelly, 73, is facing first-degree murder charges for the shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48. The sheriff’s office reported that Kelly was arrested last week. According to reports, the shooting took place on Kelly’s ranch in Kino Springs, Vermilion Mountain Ranch.

Several GoFundMe fundraising pages created by strangers in support of the elderly rancher accused of murdering a Mexican immigrant have been deleted.

The GoFundMe pages set up by strangers to help Kelly’s legal defense were filled with sympathy and donations.

The fundraising company later removed these pages because their policy prohibits fundraising for violent crimes.

GoFundMe explicitly prohibits campaigns raising funds for legal defense against violent crimes. According to this longstanding policy, our platform will not allow fundraising campaigns to defend people charged with murder.

Mexican Migrant Shot dead

Arizona Rancher George Alen Kelly, 73, killed 48 years old Mexican Citizen Gabriel Cuen Butamea. The distressing incident happened on 30th Jan. The rancher killed this Mexican citizen on his land near the U.S. and Mexican Border. The body of Victam was found 100 to 150 yards near the rancher’s residence. The Mexican Voter card found on the body of Victam proved that he was a Mexican citizen.

The cause behind the brutal incident is unraveled.

The motive of the murder is still unclear. Chief Deputy Gerando Castillo stated that the victim and the accused didn’t know each other.

Meanwhile, according to the records of The Federal Court, Migrant Gabriel Cuen Butimea had crossed the U.S. border illegally multiple times. He was been deported back every time. Earlier, this happened in 2016.

George Alan Kelly case updates

Arizona Rancher Gorge Alen Kelly, 73, is in Police Custody at Santa Cruz Country Jail. Amount of $ 1 Million set as bail by Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez. He pleaded to lower the amount of the Bail in Court. This is because his wife cannot take care of herself and the ranch.

The Judge explained that to lower the amount of the bail; his lawyer have to apply a request for the same. Local Public defender Brenna Larkin is appointed as his Lawer.

Victim’s Family Demands Justice

Mexican Migrant’s family is asking for Justice. The victim’s family held Memorial Ceremony. The Family members are demanding Justice for him through social media. The reason behind crossing the border is still unexplained by the victim’s family. Many things are unclear in the case, which might be unveiled in the next court appearance.