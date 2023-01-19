Update on the Health of Jay Briscoe’s Daughters: Gracie and Jayleigh: Who are They? All that We’ve Learned as of Now

The daughter of Jay Briscoe and Ashley Pugh is set to have significant surgery, and Ashley has asked for prayers. Let’s take a closer look at Jay Briscoe’s daughter’s health.

How did the Daughters of Jay Briscoe Fare?

Earlier today, news of Jay Briscoe’s passing, who became 38 years old, was released. How many lives he touched over his storied career is clear from the outpouring of sympathy from the wrestling world. In Laurel, Delaware, at about 5:30 p.m., AEW celebrity Jay Briscoe, 38, is said to have collided with another vehicle while returning from his daughters’ cheerleading competition. According to reports, Briscoe’s children were in the car when it was involved in an accident.

Chairman of AEW and Ring of Honor Tony Khan shared the tragic news of Jay Briscoe’s [Jamin Pugh] demise on social media. Briscoe seemed to have passed away in a vehicle accident in Laurel, Delaware, according to a later statement by Dave Meltzer, which also claimed the lives of another person and wounded two children.

Health News about Jay Briscoe’s Daughter:

Briscoe’s husband, Ashley Pugh, shared tragic news about her household on Facebook. As their child Gracie was getting ready for back surgery, she asked for prayers. Jayleigh, their other daughter, also had some “very critical” injuries but is currently resting and in stable condition.

Gracie and Jayleigh: Who are They?

Ashley had published images earlier that day from their daughter’s Heart of Truth cheer competition, one of which showed the Ring of Honour champion driving as Ashley was seated in the car seat. Their two kids were already in the car, dressed and groomed for the occasion.

Before the tournament, the family had a pit stop at a local Crumble Cookies shop, where the girls were seen dancing heartily on pyramids.

Pugh’s dedication to his family was one of the critical characteristics that stood out in the sorrowful messages sent last week and this morning from the women’s wrestling community. Some wrestlers would be hesitant to broadcast footage of themselves working out in company, but Pugh was happy and willing to share a clip of me alongside one of his kids practising a cheer.

