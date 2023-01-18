How did Jay Briscoe aka Jamin Pugh die? ROH Tag Team Champion Died In a Car Accident

Jay Briscoe, the ROH World Tag Team Champion and half of the Briscoe brothers, died at age 38, and the wrestling community is in mourning. Let’s look at Jay Briscoe’s death and cause of death in greater detail.

How did Jay Briscoe aka Jamin Pugh die?

Jamin Pugh, popularly known as Jay Briscoe in the wrestling business, died at 38. His terrible death has shocked and saddened wrestling fans all around the world. Tony Khan, AEW CEO and Ring of Honor owner announced on January 18. He also committed to doing whatever he could to assist the Briscoes.

What is Jay Briscoe, aka Jamin Pugh Cause of Death?

We regret that we must notify you that Jay Briscoe has died. Jay Briscoe died as a result of a car accident. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Briscoe died in an accident in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon. The Delaware State Police confirmed the news as well. According to The Shore News Beacon, four patients were trapped in the horrific accident. There were “two critical patients,” including one child, and “two fatalities,” according to the report. According to Delaware State Police, the collision occurred at Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 p.m. Eastern. The number of vehicles involved is unknown. Due to the unfortunate event, the Laurel School District will be closed on Wednesday. We are attempting to contact Jay Briscoe’s friends and family to learn more about his demise.

Who is Jay Briscoe, aka Jamin Pugh?

Jamin “Jay” Pugh, better known by his ring name Jay. He got a deal with Ring of Honor, where he and Mark Briscoe were the ROH World Tag Team Champions for the thirteenth time. Jay and Mark Briscoe are members of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Jay and Mark Briscoe made their professional wrestling debuts for Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) on January 20, 2001, at Delaware Invasion, alongside Trent Acid in a three-on-one handicap match. The two advanced past the first round of a three-way match with Nick Mondo in which the rules stated that whoever took the fall would be eliminated at the inaugural Best of the Best event, a show that is somewhat different from CZW in that it is a tournament highlighting athletic junior heavyweight wrestling rather than violent hardcore matches.

Tributes to Jay Briscoe, aka Jamin Pugh:

Christopher Daniels posted on Twitter, “Jay Briscoe was one of the most challenging individuals I ever had the opportunity to share a ring with, as well as be a terrific brother, father, and man. I’m grateful to have known him and wrestled him as frequently as I did. Jay, rest in peace. May his soul rest in peace.

