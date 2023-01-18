A 95-year-old Italian movie star, Gina Lollobrigida, has passed away

World famous Sex symbol and the legend of Italian movies, Gina Lollobrigida, passed away at the age of 95. Francesco Lollobrigida, Italian Minister of Agriculture, as well as Gina’s agent KTRE, confirmed the death of the star on social media. She died on January 16, 2023, in Rome, Italy, as informed by his Grandnephew Franceso Lollobrigida. Now all her followers and fans poured her tributes on Social Media.

The reason behind the death of Gina Lollobrigida

Now people and fans think that the star’s death is natural because she is almost a hundred years old. But according to information from other sources in the last year, 2022, Lollobrigida fell suddenly and broke her thigh bone. After this injury, she immediately went through surgery to fix the problem.

After all these things, she managed her condition and was reportedly able to go home and walk after the treatment. As of now, no specific reason for her death has been released by her family or any official source.

Lollobrigida’s personal life and work history

On July 4, 1927, Gina Lollobrigida was born in the small town of Subiaco, Italy. Later she would become the most celebrity of her time. Lollobrigida was not only just an actress; another side she had different abilities.

During the 1950s and 60s, she was very popular in Europe as a sex symbol. Apart from acting, she was a model, painter, sculptor, and great photographer. So we can say that she was such a Beauty with Brain celebrity.

She worked in the most popular movies in the 1950s era, she worked in the film like Mr Campbell (1968), Buona Sera, Venere Imperial (1962), Beautiful but Dangerous (1953), The Hunchback of Notre Dame(1956), Beat The Devil(1953). At the peak of her career, she was called “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World”. Despite that she joined Miss Italy and won the competition that time.

Social Media Tributes

Christine Hedary

RIP Gina- my dad met Gina as she was traveling via Beirut airport, he used to work at the airport. He was a good looking young man, and she saw him at the airport and turned around and kissed him before she boarded her flight. My dad was in tears today when he found out she died.

sara suarez

Rest in peace beautiful Gina, more than one would like to live all those years! Blessings 🙏 and Health 🥂! For so many years lived

Antonio Banderas

A great legend of Italian cinema leaves us.

Riposa in pace #GinaLollobrigida

Liza

#GinaLollobrigida a beauty young and old 👏

in my nonnos eyes she was that Italian sex bomb #MarilynMonroe of the screen👏🇮🇹

at 95 she attempted to win a seat #senateoftherepublic and endorsed #PopeFrancis view on #LGBT rights 👏

a queen in so many ways 👸 #RIPGinaLollobrigida

