Is Evelyn Sharma married? When did Evelyn Sharma get married?

Evelyn Sharma is a professional German Actress as well as model. Recently Evelyn broke the secret of her 2nd pregnancy. Evelyn Sharma and her husband are looking forward to welcoming their second child. Along with being a German actress, Evelyn Sharma mainly works in Hindi language movies in Indian movies. Evelyn Sharma made her acting debut in 2006 with the American film “Turn Left”. Then in 2012, Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut in the film industry with the film “Sydney with Love”. Evelyn Sharma acted in many films but Evelyn got popular after working in the movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” in 2013.

“Can’t wait to hold you in my arms! 💖 🐣🥰” Baby #2 is on the way for #EvelynSharma and husband #TushaanBhindi pic.twitter.com/K8Swxd91UG — Bollywood Buzz (@BollyTellyBuzz) January 17, 2023

How old is Evelyn Sharma?

Evelyn Sharma was born in Frankfurt, Hesse, West Germany, to a German mother and an Indian Punjabi Hindu father. Evelyn Sharma holds Indian and German nationality. Evelyn Sharma’s age is 36 years. Evelyn Sharma’s birth date is 12 July 1986. Evelyn Sharma’s full name is Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma. Evelyn Sharma’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Evelyn Sharma’s zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where is Evelyn Sharma now?

Evelyn Sharma lives in Australia with her husband and child after marriage. Evelyn Sharma keeps going to different countries for the shooting of her movies, but her family lives in Australia.

Who is Evelyn Sharma Husband?

Yes, Evelyn Sharma is a married woman. Evelyn Sharma’s husband is Tushan Bhindi. Evelyn Sharma got engaged to Tushan Bhindi in October 2019. Tushan Bhindi is an Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur. On 15 May 2021, Evelyn Sharma married Dr. Tushan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia. Evelyn Sharma and Bhindi are expecting their first child, a daughter, in November 2021. Evelyn Sharma and her husband are expecting their second child and will soon welcome him. Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushan Bhindi, are still together and living their married life happily.

Evelyn Sharma’s Movies Career

Evelyn Sharma also debuted in Punjabi and Telugu film industries like Gaddar: The Traitor, Saaho, and Anni Pa De. Evelyn Sharma is famous for her role in the Yaariyan, Hindi Medium, Main Tera Hero, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani films. Evelyn Sharma also acted in many movies, including Nautanki Saala!, Issaq, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ishqedarriyaan, Party Non Stop, Bhaiaji Superhit, X Ray: The Inner Image, Kissebaaz, Jack and Dil, Gaddar: The Traitor, and more.

