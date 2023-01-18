Is Gina Lollobrigida still married? Did Gina Lollobrigida pass away?

Gina Lollobrigida was a popular actress and photojournalist as well as a politician. Gina was one of the most high-profile European actresses of the 1950s and 1960s. Gina died on 16 January 2023 at the age of 95. Gina was counted among the last high-profile international actors or actresses of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema before her death.

Gina’s acting career was slow, due to which Gina started her second career as a photojournalist. Gina gained access to Fidel Castro in the 1970s for an exclusive interview. Gina sold her jewellery collection in 2013 and donated US$5 million from the sale to benefit stem cell therapy research. Gina receives the Henrietta Award at the 18th Golden Globe Awards.

How old was Gina Lollobrigida when she died?

1950s Actress Gina Lollobrigida died at the age of 95 on 16 January 2023 at a clinic in Rome, Italy. Gina Lollobrigida’s real name was Luigia Lollobrigida. Gina Lollobrigida’s birth date was 4 July 1927, and her birthplace was Subiaco, Kingdom of Italy. Gina Lollobrigida’s height was 5 feet 4 inches. Gina Lollobrigida’s nationality was Italian. Hearing the news of Gina Lollobrigida’s death, her fans are paying tribute to her on social media and expressing grief.

Bugs me when an actress dies & people only post young pictures. I want to be like Gina Lollobrigida, not because she was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” in the ’50s, but because she ran for the Italian senate at 95. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qhsuOkDXXt — Kelly Robinson’s Brain in a Jar (@KellyRobinsonHQ) January 16, 2023

Who was Gina Lollobrigida Husband?

Gina Lollobrigida married Slovenian physician Milko Skofic in 1949. Gina and Milko have a child named Andrea Milko (born July 28, 1957). Gina and Milko divorced in 1971. Gina Lollobrigida met Javier Rigau y Rafols, a 45-year-old Spanish businessman, in 1984, and they have been in a relationship ever since. In October 2006, when she was 79, Tab got engaged to Javier Rigau y Rafols. In 2006, Gina and Javier got married in Spain. After this, there was estrangement between the two due to a mutual quarrel.

Gina Lollobrigida Early Life

Gina Lollobrigida began her acting career in 1946 with the “Lucia di Lammermoor” film. In 1958, Gina made her television debut with the “Portrait of Gina” television series. Gina Lollobrigida was famous for her work in the Falcon Crest, Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell, Come September, and Venere Imperiale.

Gina Lollobrigida also acted in many movies and television shows, including Black Eagle, Flesh Will Surrender, The Bride Can’t Wait, Miss Italia, The Young Caruso, Fanfan la Tulipe, Bread, Love and Jealousy, The World’s Most Beautiful Woman, Solomon and Sheba, La bellezza di Ippolita, Pleasant Nights, King, Queen, Knave, Les cent et une nuits de Simon Cinéma, The Adventures of Pinocchio, The Love Boat, Falcon Crest, Woman of Rome, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Jenna Dewan’s new husband? Has Jenna Dewan remarried?