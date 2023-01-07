Who is Gianluca Vialli Beloved Wife Cathryn White-Cooper? Italian Striker Cause of Death Explained

Italy legend who won Serie A and European championships with Sampdoria and Juventus, Gianluca Vialli took his last breath on Friday, January 6, 2023. His death was announced on Friday by the Italian Soccer Community. The former Italian striker leaves behind his wife, Cathryn White-Cooper, and his two daughters Olivia and Sofia. Following his demise tributes began to flood social media and fans are curious to know about Vialli’s family and his beloved wife. We thus provide you with relevant details about his wife but before that let’s come to see how the Chelsea player-manager has died.

An explanation for the Cause of Death

Gianluca Vialli left the football community in mourns with his demise after struggling with Pancreatic cancer. In 2017 also Vialli was first diagnosed with cancer and defeated the disease successfully. He was then rediagnosed in 2021 but this time unfortunately the disease has taken away his life. The former Sampdoria player at the time of his death was surrounded by his wife and children.

Gianluca Vialli’s Wife Cathryn Cooper’s Identity Explored

The Italian legend married his wife Cathryn White Cooper on August 23, 2003. The couple first met when Vialli was playing for Chelsea and after three years of his departure, they tied the knot. His wife Cathryn was a former South African supermodel and interior decorator. The couple together is blessed with two beautiful daughters named Olivia and Sophie. Cathryn being a supportive wife often seen cheering in Vialli’s matches and was by his side in most of the events. Vialli in his interview while speaking with the Times revealed that her daughters were his supporting hand during his battle with cancer.

Vailli in the interview said:” My daughters helped draw my eyebrows back on”.

The Ex Sampdoria player praised his wife for being with him in his tough times and as a strong pillar by his side in his cancer-battling journey. During the interview with the times, Vialli revealed that-

“I got my wife advising which make-up looks better. We laughed. You have to laugh. You need to find the funny side if you can.”

Net Worth of Gianluca Vialli at the time of his Death

The legendary Italian player leaves behind a huge income for his wife and children. His income estimation at the time of his death is estimated to be $ 28 million. Vialli’s income is brought down by his successful career as a footballer. He is a great loss to the football community and will surely be missed by everyone. May his divine soul rest in peace.

