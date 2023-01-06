Former Italy and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli Cause of death revealed

Former striker of Italy and Chelsea and Italian international football player Gianluca Vialli died at the age of 58. In this article, let’s check out the reason behind his death.

Details about Gianluca Vialli

Former Chelsea and Italy striker Gianluca Vialli passed away at 58; the Italian Football Federation confirms the news. The striker died after fighting pancreatic cancer. Gianluca played 88 matched and scored 40 goals for Italy.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano writes a post on Facebook in remembrance of Gianluca.

“Italian legend Gianluca Vialli sadly passed away at age 58, after his brave battle with cancer.

A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world.

Thoughts go out to his family.

RIP, Gianluca 🕊️”

Reason Behind the Death of Gianluca

Pancreatic cancer is the cause behind the death of Gianluca Vialli. Gianluca gained too much popularity in his career while he also got success as Chelsea’s Manager. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the year 2017. In 2020 he publicly announced that he had been given the all-clear from the treatment at Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

After some time, in 2021, he was again diagnosed with an illness, and at that time, he resigned from the head of the delegation for Italy’s national team. Last year before Christmas, an Italian newspaper claimed that his brother Nino and his mother Maria Teresa had travelled with him to a London hospital.

Health condition Timeline

Reportedly her health was worsened as he was diagnosed a second time with cancer in a London hospital. Gianluca Viallia was first diagnosed in 2017 and then again diagnosed with cancer in 2021, just after Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph. Last week he left the post of coach of Italy due to the need to undergo treatment for cancer. According to media reports in Italy, his condition worsened in the last few days. His brother and his mother both travelled to London. John Terry, former Chelsea captain John Terry and Valli’s Italy teammate Antonio Cabrini are paying their tribute through social media.

Football clubs and fans pouring tribute on Social Media

Manchester City

Everyone at Manchester City would like to offer their condolences to Gianluca Vialli’s friends and family at this sad time 💙

Chelsea FC

You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football.

Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙

West Bromwich Albion

The thoughts of all of us at West Bromwich Albion are with Gianluca’s family, friends and loved ones. 💙🤍

Shane wyat

This is such sad news😪 Remember that Juve side, watching on Football Italia, loving it so much I went out there to see them play. Lovely guy and a great player RIP #GianlucaVialli #rip #Juventus #forzajuve

