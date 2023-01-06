Stuart McCutcheon, former vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland, passed away on Friday

The University of Auckland is mourning the loss of their former vice-chancellor, Stuart McCutcheon, who died suddenly on Friday. The University of Auckland expressed its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah and family and requested to respect their privacy at this challenging time.

University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater announced his death as a sudden and profound shock. In a statement, she said:

“This is a profound shock for us all,”

“The university extends its heartfelt sympathy to Stuart’s wife Deborah and family, and asks that our community respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this sad time.”

Stuart McCutcheon, the former University of Auckland vice-chancellor Cause of, Death Explained

Stuart McCutcheon’s sudden demise has shocked everyone. The University, in its statement, did not mention any details about the cause of his death. We can’t say anything about the circumstances that led to his death. We will update you as soon as we get further information about the cause of his death.

Everything About Stuart McCutcheon Journey at the University of Auckland

Stuart McCutcheon spent three five-year terms as the Vice-Chancellor of the University, making him the longest-operating Vice-Chancellor in New Zealand then. Before serving, Stuart held positions as Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Research), Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Massey University, and Vice-Chancellor at Victoria University of Wellington.

But his contribution was to the University of Auckland, where he managed for fifteen years. With his leadership, the Staff members increased from 4332 in 2005 to 5968 in 2019, and the number of students increased from 30,800 to 34,521 in the same period. The University at this time modernized with new buildings constructed for the colleges of science, engineering, medicine and business.

Stuart McCutcheon, by 2019 almost doubled the operating revenue of the University, i.e. $ 1.2 billion annually, and the assets had tripled to $ 3.5 billion.

Tributes Surfaced Online

Following his demise internet is flooded with his rest in peace messages. People in a large number are paying tribute and expressing sympathies to his family. Our condolence and support are to his family members and loved ones. May god give them the strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

Antoine Marco wrote: “Francie Marian Morris Hello sorry for the inconvenience I found you in my suggestions I visited your Facebook profile which I liked, I find you lovely, I like your publications so I would like to be one of your friends so if that does not you don’t mind I would like you to add me as a friend I would be very happy to receive an invitation from you have a nice day.”

Marie Holgate commented: “Another sudden death. Elephants in the room, and still no dots have been connected by media. Super sad 2023 is going to not be nice.”

Shanan Halbert on Twitter wrote: ” Stuart served the University for many years. Very sad to see his sudden passing. Moe mai ra.”

Read Also: Who Is Racehorse Breeder, Patrick Hogan’s Wife? Details For The Cause Of His Death