How did Catherine Cyran die? A 59-year-old Emmy nominated director has passed away

The Prince & Me series fame director Catherine Cyran passed away at 59. An official representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood reporter. Catherine died on December 24, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia, after fighting cancer.

In her earlier days, she worked as a famous screenwriter and worked in the movies like Slumber Party Massacre III and A Cry in the Wild. “White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II” was her debut film as a director; for this movie, she bagged an Emmy nomination and started her excellent career.

Personal details about Catherine

Catherine was born and brought up in Brooklyn, New York. Catherine Cyran’s official website shows that she graduated from the famous Harvard University before shifting to London. Earlier she worked for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a consultant in London, United Kingdom. She worked in several election campaigns when she returned to the United States.

She gave her services as issues advise and strategist for different state and federal election campaigns held in Massachusetts. She completed her graduation from Stanford Business School; she shifted to Los Angeles to make a career in filmmaking.

Roger Corman is known as a “trailblazer in the world of independent film”; Cyran starts her career under the guidance of Roger. Cyran produced many famous films like Slumber Party Massacre III, Bloodfist II and Cry in the Wild. Catherine got famous after getting an Emmy nomination for White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II.

After that, Catherine Cyran worked on several films like True Heart, Matchmaker Mysteries, Dance Waters, Sawbones, The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, Christmas with the Darlings, Christmas Do-over and many more.

Her last project, Our Italian Christmas Memories, was released on November 22.

She also worked on holiday films for Hallmark; if talk about her latest project, Our Italian Christmas Memories, released in November 2022, while she worked as a writer of Honey 3: Dare to Dance and co-writer for werewolf: The Beast Among Us, respectively.

Apart from her cinematic work, she wrote a novel titled “Island of the last Great Auk”. This novel is based on her screenplay, The Last Story, because the screenplay got a writing award at the Canadian International Film Festival.

Catherine Cyran was also an active member of the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of Canada, and The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The exciting fact about Catherine is that she appeared for the SAT exam just for fun at the age of 58 and got a perfect score of 1600.

“Our Italian Christmas Memories debuted on Hallmark just a few weeks before she died. Catherine left behind her brother, Christopher and her longtime director boyfriend, Louis Morneau.

