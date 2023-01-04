Catherine Cyran dies at 59. What is Catherine Cyran Cause of Death?

Catherine Cyran, an American director best known for her work on the Prince and Me films, died at the age of 59. She passed away on December 24, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia, after a battle with cancer, according to a representative who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Who is Catherine Cyran?

Her first film, White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, which got an Emmy nomination, helped her establish a reputation as a filmmaker in 1993.

The final work by Catherine Cyran was published in November 2022. Brooklyn, New York, is where Catherine Cyran originally hails from. Her website states that she received a degree from the esteemed Harvard University before moving to London, United Kingdom, to work as a management consultant for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

When she eventually made it back to the country, she worked in Massachusetts as a strategist and adviser on policy issues for a number of state and federal election campaigns. She moved to Los Angeles to seek a career in filmmaking after graduating from Stanford with a business degree.

How did Catherine Cyran die?

Roger Corman, a trailblazer in the independent film industry, was Cyran’s first employer. She penned and oversaw the production of movies like Slumber Party Massacre III, A Cry in the Wild, and Bloodfist II. Catherine Cyran directed many movies after White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, which earned her first Emmy nomination, including Dance Waters, True Heart, Sawbones, Matchmaker Mysteries, Christmas Do-Over, A Christmas Duet, Hostile Intentions and The Prince. Our Italian Christmas Memories, which will be released in November 2022, is one of the holiday movies she directed for Hallmark. She also wrote and co-wrote the scripts for Honey 3: Dare to Dance and Werewolf: The Beast Among Us.

In addition to writing a screenplay called The Last Story and producing movies, Cyran also wrote a novel called Island of the Last Great Auk. The 2014 Canadian International Film Festival presented the screenplay with an award for excellence in writing. The Directors Guild of Canada and the Academy of Television Arts were both organizations that Catherine Cyran belonged to.

At the age of 58, Cyran decided to take the SAT in 2022 and scored a perfect 1600. Just a few weeks before she passed away, Hallmark premiered her final movie, Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Beau Bridges. Christopher, Catherine’s brother, and Louis Morneau, a director who was her longtime boyfriend, both survive her. The novel Island of the Last Great Auk, which was adapted from Cyran’s screenplay The Last Story, was written when she wasn’t directing and producing. Her screenplay was recognized for writing excellence at the 2014 Canadian International Film Festival. Besides the Directors Guild of Canada, the Writers Guild of America, and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Cyran had been a member of all of these organizations for a very long time.

Read Also – Who is Dana White Wife? Why is Dana White Trends on Google?