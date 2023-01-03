Sulemana Abdul Samed is Ghana’s tallest man at 7 feet 4 inches

Sulemana Abdul Samed was diagnosed with the rare disease gigantism just a few years ago while he is only 29 years old. Due to this rare disease now, he made him a contender for the world’s tallest human. He is 7 feet and 4 inches tall; he was taller than all nearby houses and struggled to find the correct shoe size. But if we talk about the official data Samed is still one foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, a Turkey-based native who officially measures 8 feet 2.8 inches.

Due to the lack of proper tools, Samed’s height could not adequately measure for a long time. A local hospital in Ghana told him that he crossed the 9 feet as informed by a BBC reporter. The hospital did not have extensive tools to measure the height of Samed. Also, they could not sure about his Exact measurement when a BBC reporter reached Samed’s area in Ghana with the proper tools to measure his highet correctly.

Some Twitter account also posted false news about Samed’s height on their handles. A user posted that the local hospital claimed that Samed has a height of 9 feet and 6 inches.

Collin Koutis tweeted

“29 year-old Ghanaian diagnosed with Gigantism, measures 9ft 6inchs

A local hospital in northern Ghana told 29-year-old Sulemana Abdul Samed during one of his recent check-ups that he had reached the height of 9 ft 6in (2.89m). This would make him the tallest man in the”.

The BBC reporter revealed the story behind his false measurement; when the nurse asked him to stand against the measuring tape, she was amazed and said, “you are taller then the scale”. Last week a BBC journalist travelled to Samed’s village, Gambaga, with proper measuring tape but later she got a new problem. Samed’s is taller than all nearby houses, so the BBC journalist could not find the proper wall to measure the height of Samed’s.

After searching for a while, she found a suitable building which was taller than the Samed, and then the journalist measured the proper height of the Samed. When the journalist informs him that you are still shorter than the world’s tallest man, Samed gives a stunning reply to her “I’m still growing, may be one day I may become the world’s tallest man”.

