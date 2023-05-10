Know the Reason Behind Elder Isaac Heninger’s Demise

Elder Isaac Heninger, a 19-year-old missionary from Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada, died after a severe head injury on May 8, 2023.

What was the Identity of Elder Isaac Heninger?

He was at a hospital in Salt Lake City at the time. Elder Heninger joined the Utah Layton Mission in December 2022. Elder Heninger was very active in his church and school as a child growing up in a rural town.

He acquired a desire to serve others, which inspired him to become a missionary and devote his life to helping the people of Utah. He and his buddies stopped on the way to an appointment to chat with several young guys riding electric scooters. During their discussion, Elder Heninger tried to leap over one of the scooters, injuring himself and ultimately killing him.

Elder Isaac Heninger Passed Away:

