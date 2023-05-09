Megan Ware Obituary? See her parents Bryon and Teresa Ware and her brother Jason Ware

Megan Ware, a Green Bay, Wisconsin resident, passed away during her teenage years. The news of her passing was disseminated via social media posts and news websites, causing great pain and unease among her family, friends, and coworkers.

The cause of her death is currently unknown, but the public eagerly anticipates any details about her obituary. The loss of a loved one is a heartbreaking experience, and we offer our prayers and support to grieving people.

Our thoughts are with Megan’s family during this difficult time, and we hope to learn more about her life and legacy through her obituary.

Megan Ware: Know more about her

Megan Elizabeth passed away at 12 while residing in Upper St. Clair with her family by her side on March 12, 2015. The responsibility of making the arrangements for her funeral has been entrusted to BEINHAUERS.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Beinhauer Funeral Home on March 16, 2015, between 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The address of the funeral home is 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, Pennsylvania, 15317, and their contact number is 724-941-3211.

See her parents, Bryon and Teresa Ware, and her brother Jason Ware:

Megan was the beloved child of Bryon and Teresa Ware and the sister of Jason Ware. She was also the granddaughter of Jim and Sharon Carpenter, Thomas and Karen Ware, and the niece of Robert, as well as the cousin of Jaxon Cumberledge, Alexys Carpenter, Zachary Carpenter, Jessica Carpenter, Caitlin Carpenter, Erik Carpenter, Emma Carpenter, Josh Ware, Rachel Ware, Matt Ware, Carpenter, Christopher Carpenter, and Jeffrey Ware.

Her connection with Jaxon Cumberledge was extraordinary. Megan attended USC Boyce Middle School, and her presence significantly impacted the lives of everyone she came in contact with.

Megan had a talent for mimicking dance moves that she watched on TV and found joy in expressing herself through music, movies, and books.

Her infectious happiness, remarkable friendliness, contagious laughter, and warm hugs left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

