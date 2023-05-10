ACL 2023 Lineup: The Austin City Limits Festival lineup includes Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, and Shania Twain.

Leading the Austin City Limits Festival lineup are Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, and the Foo Fighters. The Lumineers, 1975, the Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, and Hozier are also among this year’s headliners.

ACL 2023 Lineup:

The 2023 Austin City Limits festival headliners include Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons, the Foo Fighters, and Kendrick Lamar. The festival's 22nd iteration will run over two weekends in October. In Austin's Zilker Park, ages 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. On the first weekend, Twain will perform; on the second weekend, 1975 will also be on the bill.

Performers Scheduled:

Other performers scheduled to perform both weekends include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Kali Uchis, Labrinth, Niall Horan, Lil Yachty, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, Rina Sawayama, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, the Breeders, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware, Tanya Tucker, and Yves Tumor are just a few examples. The Walkmen, Yaya Bey, the Mars Volta, Tash Sultana, Chromeo, and Christine “Kingfish” Ingram will all make special appearances during weekend one. Furthermore, the second weekend will feature M83, Tegan and Sara, Ethel Cain, Raye, Sudan Archives, Del Water Gap, and Eloise. Today, May 9, at noon, ACL Fest tickets go on sale for both weekends. The ACL Fest website has all the details and the full lineup for this year’s festival.

Lamar will be performing at numerous festivals this summer, domestically and abroad, as he continues promoting his most recent album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. One of those festivals is ACL Fest. The band is scheduled to release a album, But Here We Are, in June. The Foo Fighters have a ton of festival and headlining dates planned this year as they resume touring after drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away last year. Marcus Mumford expressed his eagerness to begin working with the band on their first album since 2018’s Delta in an interview last year, and Mumford & Sons also appear at several festivals. Because Queen of Me, her most recent album and first since 2017, was released in February, Twain has a busy summer of touring ahead of her.

