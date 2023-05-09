Who is Pierce Brosnan’s current wife? Know All About Pierce Brosnan’s wife

Pierce Brosnan is a notable Irish actor as well as a film producer.

Pierce Brosnan is well-recognized for his role as secret agent James Bond in the “GoldenEye” film.

Pierce Brosnan will be seen in the Four Letters of Love, The Out-Laws, Fast Charlie, and The Last Rifleman upcoming film.

In 2023, Pierce Brosnan appears as a presenter in the “History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan” show.

In 1979, Pierce Brosnan made his television debut with the “Murphy’s Stroke” television film.

In 1980, Pierce Brosnan made his film debut with “The Long Good Friday” film.

Pierce Brosnan is famous for his work and role in the Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, The Matador, Butterfly on a Wheel, Mamma Mia!, The Ghost Writer, Black Adam, and more.

When was Pierce Brosnan born?

Pierce Brosnan’s full name is Pierce Brendan Brosnan. Pierce Brosnan’s age is 69 years. Pierce Brosnan’s date of birth is 16 May 1953. Pierce Brosnan was born to Mary May Smith and Thomas Brosnan in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Ireland.

Pierce Brosnan’s height is 1.86 m. Pierce Brosnan did his studies at Saint Martin’s School of Art and the Drama Centre London. Pierce Brosnan’s nationality is Irish.

Who is Pierce Brosnan wife Now?

Pierce Brosnan is a married man. Currently, Pierce Brosnan wife is Keely Shaye Smith. She is an American journalist.

Pierce and Keely Shaye met in Mexico in 1994.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith married in 2001 at Ballintuber Abbey in Ireland.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have two sons together- Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan.

Actor Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith are still married.

Pierce Brosnan Ex-Wife

Pierce Brosnan was married twice. Pierce Brosnan’s first marriage did not last long, and ten years later Pierce’s first wife died. Pierce Brosnan remarried after the death of his first wife and now lives with his second wife.

Pierce Brosnan’s first actress was Cassandra Harris.

Pierce Brosnan and Cassandra Harris met during a school drama. Pierce and Cassandra started dating and bought a house in Wimbledon.

Pierce Brosnan and Cassandra Harris got married in December 1990. Pierce and Cassandra had a son named Sean Brosnan, born on September 13, 1983. He is also an actor.

In 1987, while “The Deceivers” was being filmed in Rajasthan, Cassandra Harris’s health took a turn for the worse. Cassandra Harris was suffering from ovarian cancer. Cassandra Harris died on 28 December 1991 at the age of 43.

