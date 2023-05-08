Who is Nina Dobrev in a relationship with? Are Nina and Shaun still together?

Nina Dobrev is a popular Canadian actress. Nina Dobrev is well-recognized for her role as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in ” The Vampire Diaries” (2009–2015) series.

Nina Dobrev will be seen in the Sick Girl, The Out-Laws, Reunion, and The Bricklayer upcoming films.

In 2006, Nina Dobrev made her acting debut with the “Repo! The Genetic Opera” film and “Playing House” television series.

Nina Dobrev appeared in the “Imagine”, “You Got That Light”, and “I’m Upset” music videos.

Nina Dobrev acted in many movies such as Away from Her, The Poet, The Roommate, The Final Girls, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Dog Days, Run This Town, Redeeming Love, Love Hard, and more.

Nina Dobrev also appeared in many television series like Too Young to Marry, Never Cry Werewolf, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Degrassi Goes Hollywood, The Super Hero Squad Show, Merry Madagascar, Fam, and more.

How old is Nina Dobrev?

Nina Dobrev’s full name is Nina Kamenova Dobreva. Nina Dobrev’s age is 34 years. Nina Dobrev’s birth date is 9 January and her birth year is 1989. Nina Dobrev was born to Michaela Constantine and Kamen Dobrev in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Nina Dobrev has a siblings whose name is Alexander Dobrev. Nina Dobrev learnt her studies at Armstrong Acting Studios, Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, and Ryerson University. Nina Dobrev’s nationality Canadian.

Who is Nina Dobrev Husband or Boyfriend?

Nina Dobrev is in a romantic relationship. Nina Dobrev boyfriend is Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White started their relationship in late 2019. Nina and Sean are together in the present and are happy in their love life.

Couples keep sharing their pictures together on their social media platforms.

Nina Dobrev Dating History

Nina Dobrev has had many relationships and dated many celebrities.

Nina Dobrev dated actor Ben Hollingsworth from 2006 to 2009.

Nina Dobrev’s regret for dating Evan Williams was also revealed in 2009.

Nina Dobrev started dating Ian Somerhalder in 2009. Nina and Ian met while filming “The Vampire Diaries”. The couple split after being in a relationship for three years.

Nina Dobrev dated Derek Hough for 2 weeks in 2013.

Nina Dobrev ended her five-month engagement to Liam Hemsworth in February 2015.

Nina Dobrev was spotted with James Marsden, Orlando Bloom, Derek Theler and Chris Wood at different times.

Nina Dobrev as seen together with Austin Stowell in July 2015. A few months later, in March 2015, the couple confirmed their relationship in October. They separated after being in a relationship for seven months.

Nina Dobrev as seen out and about with Glenn Powell in January 2017.

Nina Dobrev dated Grant Mellon from March 2019 to November 2019.

Read Also:- Jordan Neely killing: Manslaughter charge could be filed against marine veteran, says expert