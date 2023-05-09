Who is Kim Zolciak husband? Are Kim and Kroy still together?

Kim Zolciak is a famous television personality as well as a singer.

Kim Zolciak is well-recognized for her appearance in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

Kim Zolciak launched her own spin-off show “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” in 2012, focusing on her preparations for her wedding to football player Kroy Berman.

Kim Zolciak’s show was renewed for a second season with the shortened title “Don’t Be Tardy”. The show aired for eight seasons till the last episode on 29 December 2020.

Kim Zolciak participated as a contestant on the 21st season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015.

How old is Kim Zolciak?

Kim Zolciak’s full name is Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak. Kim Zolciak was born to Karen Zolciak and Joe Zolciak in Pensacola, Florida, United States.

Kim Zolciak’s age is 44 years. Kim Zolciak’s birth date is 19 May and her birth year is 1978. Kim Zolciak has a sibling whose name Michael Zolciak.

Kim Zolciak is of Polish and Italian descent. Kim Zolciak did East Catholic High School and the University of Connecticut. Kim Zolciak’s nationality is American.

Who is Kim Zolciak husband?

Kim Zolciak is a married woman. Currently, Kim Zolciak husband is Kroy Biermann. He is a Atlanta Falcons football player.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Berman met in May 2010 at the charity event Dancing with the Atlanta Stars.

On November 11, 2011, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Berman married at their home in Roswell, Georgia.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have four children together- twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (born 2013), Kash Kade (born 2012), and Kroy Jagger “KJ” (born 2011).

Kim Zolciak Ex-husband

Kim Zolciak married twice. Kim Zolciak first married Daniel Toce in 2001. But the marriage of Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce did not last long and two years later, they got divorced in 2003.

Kim Zolciak and Daniel Toce had a daughter named Ariana Lenee.

Kim Zolciak has a daughter from a previous relationship, Brielle Karna, born in 1997.

