Who was Jon Bon Jovi’s first wife? Is Jon Bon Jovi still with his wife?

Jon Bon Jovi is a noatbel American singer-songwriter, guitarist as well as an actor.

Jon Bon Jovi is well-recognized as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi.

Jon Jovi has released two solo albums and 15 studio albums with his band.

Jon Bon Jovi also known as the founder of The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

In 1990, Jon Bon Jovi released his debut studio album “Blaze of Glory”. Jon Bon Jovi also released “Destination Anywhere” studio album in 1997.

In 1990, Jon Bon Jovi released his debut single “Blaze of Glory”.

Jon Bon Jovi’s last song was “Beautiful Day” in 2015. Jon Bon Jovi also released many songs like “Love Song to the Earth”, “Everybody Hurts”, “Ugly”, “Queen of New Orleans”, “Never Say Die”, “Midnight in Chelsea”, “Miracle”, “Levon”, and more.

Jon Bon Jovi appeared in some television shows like Ally McBeal, 30 Rock, Malhação, and The West Wing.

Jon Bon Jovi acted in many films such as Moonlight and Valentino, Little City, No Looking Back, Row Your Boat, Vampires: Los Muertos, National Lampoon’s Pucked, and more.

What ethnicity is Jon Bon Jovi?

Jon Bon Jovi’s full name is John Francis Bongiovi Jr. Jon Bon Jovi’s birth date is 2 March and his birth year is 1962. Jon Bon Jovi’s age is 61 years. Jon Bon Jovi was born to Carol Sharkey and John Francis Bongiovi Sr. in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, United States.

Jon Bon Jovi has two siblings- Matthew Bongiovi and Anthony Bongiovi. Jon Bon Jovi’smother is of German and Russian descent and Jon Bon Jovi’s father was of Italian and Slovak ancestry.

Jon Bon Jovi did his studies at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen and Sayreville War Memorial High School. Jon Bon Jovi’s nationality is American.

Who was Jon Bon Jovi wife?

Jon Bon Jovi is a marroed man. Jon Bon Jovi wife is Dorothea Hurley.

Jon Bon Jovi married his high school girlfriend Dorothea Hurley on 29 April 1989 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley have four children together- Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, Romeo Jon Bongiovi, and Jesse Bongiovi

Yes, Jon Bon Jovi still with his wife Dorothea Hurley.

