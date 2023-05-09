Kemal Dervis: Former UNDP Chief And Turkish Minister Dervis Passed Away At The Age Of 74

On Monday, December 8, 2008, in Warsaw, the United Nations Development Programme Administrator, Kemal Dervis, spoke with The Associated Press outside of a gathering of finance ministers and officials to discuss strategies to address climate change. It was revealed on Monday, May 8, 2023, that Kemal Dervis, a Turkish economist, politician, and former director of the United National Development Programme, had passed away. He was 74.

Who Was Kemal Dervis?

Kemal Dervis, a Turkish economist, politician, and former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, passed away on Monday at the age of 74, according to Turkish news sources.

Kemal Dervis Cause Of Death

He was receiving treatment in Washington, D.C. for an undisclosed ailment, according to state-run Anadolu Agency, BBC Turkish, and t24, which broke the story.

Dervis left the World Bank in early 2001 amid the biggest economic crisis in modern Turkish history and joined the government at the invitation of then-Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit. Dervis had worked there for more than 20 years. The stock market had collapsed and inflation was out of control.

Additionally, he secured IMF financing, which was a very unpopular decision because it called for significant spending reductions. However, they would result in a return to high economic growth in 2002 and a sharp decline in inflation by 2003.

In August 2002, he announced his resignation as a minister. Later that year, in the general elections, he was chosen as an MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP.

His Career

Kemal Dervis was unanimously confirmed by the United Nations General Assembly to lead the UN Development Programme in 2005. After the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General, the position is the third highest in the U.N. When his four-year term came to an end in 2009, he chose not to run for reelection. Academic and Sabanc University’s finance head Ozgur Demirtas tweeted, “I learned of Kemal Dervis’ passing with great sadness.” He is a minister and an extremely significant economist.

Dervis, who was born on January 10, 1949, earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees from the London School of Economics in 1968, 1970, and 1973, respectively. Numerous works on economics were written by him or with whom he collaborated, including “Inequality in America: Facts, Trends and International Perspectives”.

Read Also: Vinland Saga: Season 2 Episode 18 – “The First Method”