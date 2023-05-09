Is Jameela Jamil Married? Who did Jameela Jamil date?

Jameela Jamil is a English actress, podcaster, television host, judge, and activist.

Jameela Jamil began her television career with Channel 4, where Jameela served as host for the pop culture series T4 Strand from 2009 to 2012.

After that, Jameela Jamil became the radio host of the Official Charts and served as host for the Official Charts Update on BBC Radio 1 alongside Scott Mills.

As an actress, Jameela Jamil made her film debut as Cleopatra in the “How to Build a Girl” film.

In 2022, Jameela Jamil appeared in the “Marry Me” and “DC League of Super-Pets” film.

Jameela Jamil will be seen in “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” upcoming film.

In 2009, Jameela Jamil made her television debut as a host in the “Freshly Squeezed” show.

From 2016 to 2020, Jameela Jamil appeared as main cast Tahani Al-Jamil in “The Good Place” show.

From 2021 to the present, Jameela Jamil works as Ensign Asencia in the “Star Trek: Prodigy” show.

In 2023, Jameela Jamil appears as Ava in the “Poker Face” show.

In 2022, Jameela Jamil appeared in the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” show.

Jameela Jamil also appeared in many tv shows such as Rugrats, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Crossing Swords, American Dad!, Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, DuckTales, Legendary, and more.

Jameela Jamil also worked as radio host in “The Radio 1 Request show with Jameela Jamil”, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!”, and “The Official Chart” shows.

Where is Jameela Jamil From?

Jameela Jamil’s full name is Jameela Alia Jamil. Jameela Jamil was born to Shireen Jamil and Ali Jamil in Hampstead, London, United Kingdom. Jameela Jamil’s age is 37 years. Jameela Jamil’s date of birth is 25 February 1986.

Jameela Jamil’s height is 1.79 m. Jameela Jamil has a sibling whose name is Adnandus Dyzantae. Jameela Jamil did her studies at Queen’s College. Jameela Jamil’s nationality is British.

Who is Jameela Jamil Husband or Boyfriend?

Jameela Jamil is not married yet. But Jameela Jamil has been in a relationship for a long time.

Jameela Jamil’s boyfriend is musician James Blake. Jameela and James started their relationship in 2015.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake are still together. Couple is happy in their love life and enjoying their life.

