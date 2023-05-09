In his first jiu-jitsu competition, Mark Zuckerberg wins gold and silver medals.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, has added another accomplishment to his list of achievements by winning gold and silver medals in his inaugural jiu-jitsu competition.

The 38-year-old, a billionaire in the tech industry, competed on Saturday in Redwood City, California, as a member of the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team with whom he trains. He took to Instagram to share impressive news with his 11.3 million followers, posting photos of himself posing with his coaches and grappling with opponents on the mat.

He wrote on his latest Instagram and Facebook post as a caption:

“Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!”

In addition, the photos revealed that Zuckerberg was donning a pair of shorts presented to him by mixed martial arts champion Alexander Volkanovski. Khai “the Shadow” Wu, one of Zuckerberg’s coaches and a professional fighter himself, was among the notable fighters who congratulated Zuckerberg in the comments section.

Further said, “Yesterday, seeing Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy, and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could,”

On Social Media, Conor McGregor, Former UFC champion, wrote, “Yo!!! F***ing awesome, Mark”; on the other side, Brazilian Bernardo Faria said, “Amazing!!! Half guard, arm bars, triangle! Super cool!”

Fitness enthusiast tech tycoon:

In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of tech tycoons who have taken up a keen interest in fitness. One notable example is Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and CEO.

The 38-year-old billionaire has been a long-time fitness enthusiast, and his dedication to exercise and healthy living is well-documented.

Zuckerberg’s fitness routine reportedly includes running, weightlifting, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art focusing on grappling and ground fighting.

He has even competed in jiu-jitsu tournaments and has won several medals, demonstrating his commitment to the sport.

Aside from Zuckerberg, other tech tycoons known for their fitness regimes include former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, known for his daily two-hour meditation and exercise routine, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an advocate for high-intensity workouts and has been seen jogging and cycling regularly.

The trend towards fitness among tech industry leaders is unsurprising, as many work long hours and face high-stress levels.

Physical activity can help reduce stress, improve mental health, and boost productivity.

The rise of fitness enthusiasts in the tech industry is a positive trend, encouraging individuals to prioritize their health and well-being despite their busy schedules.

As the saying goes, a healthy mind is a healthy body, and the tech industry’s leaders lead by example.

