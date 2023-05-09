‘From’ Season 2 Schedule: Episode 4 Release Date, Cast

Which date and time will the season2 episode4 will be released? A huge fan following is waiting to know the details of a popular American sci-fi horror web series that is popular all around the globe.

The series reached a massive fan following after some episodes’ release, which fascinated everyone.

From Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

After the release of 3rd episode, the massive fan following is waiting for 4th episode, which will release soon. And for those who don’t know, it’s time to be excited. Yes, season 2 is out!

As per the results, it is expected that episode 4 will release on 14 May 2023. Episode 1 was released on 23 April 2023; the next episode got more hype and was released on 30 April 2023. Finally, the episode which made the viewers await more for the upcoming episodes, episode 3, was released on 7 May 2023.

Yeah, people, it’s just 5 more days to go!

When is it coming?

The solid story of ‘From,’ which makes you look forward to the 4th episode of season 2 introduced earlier, is one of the biggest reasons for this series’ popularity.

The cast

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Scott McCord as Victor

Nathan D Simmons as TBC

Kaelen Ohm as TBC

Angela Moore as TBC

AJ Simmons as TBC

Deborah Grover as TBC

What can we expect from Season 2 Episode 4?

Episodes 2 and 4 of the popular drama After From, which will be aired in popularity, will continue the tradition with exciting stories.

As the show progresses, viewers will notice changes in the cast as new actors take on different roles. Fans of the series are looking forward to the next episode to see how the story unfolds.

Now it is our time to wait for the season and enjoy our favorite web series coming with a sizzling episode. Hope is for the best that the hype and rates will be as high as always.

