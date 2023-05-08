Is Seán Keane Married? Who is Seán Keane Wife?

Sean Keane is a notable Itish singer as well as a musician. Seán Keane is well-recognized for his distinctive sean-nós-style voice.

Seán Keane released two DVD- “The Irish Scattering” (2008) and “Sean Keane Live” (2016).

In 1991, Seán Keane released his debut song “Trois Matelots du Port-de-Brest”. The same year, Seán Keane also released “Barn Dances”, “Lullabye” and “Tripping Down the Stairs” songs.

Seán Keane also released many songs such as Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears, Home, Green Among The Gold, The Sally Gardens, Miss, No Stranger to the Rain, The Man From Connemara, Stór Mo Chroí, Fields of Gold, The Rocks Of Bawn, Once I Loved, Tunnel Tigers, Jackie Daly’s Reels, The Crossing, and more.

Who is Seán Keane Wife?

According to the sources, Seán Keane was married. Seán Keane wife was Marie Keneally. She was died in 2020.

The couple married in many years ago. Seán Keane and Marie Keneally has three children together.

Sean Keane has never talked about his married life. Sean Keane has never shared any information about his wife and children due to which very little information is available about her.

What age is Seán Keane?

Seán Keane’s age is 61 years. Seán Keane’s birth date is 24 August and his birth year is 1961. Seán Keane was born to his parents in Caherlistrane, County Galway, Ireland.

Seán Keane has a sister whose name is Dolores. Seán Keane did his studies in his homwtown. Seán Keane’s nationality is Irish.

