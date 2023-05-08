What is the nick gilbert disability? Tragic Death of Cavaliers Owner’s Son at 26 Years Old

Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, who was known as the good luck charm for the Cleveland Cavaliers during NBA draft lotteries and was the son of the team’s owner, Dan Gilbert, passed away at 26 due to complications from neurofibromatosis (NF1).

A genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord, and skin. Gilbert was diagnosed with this condition as a child, and there is no cure.

The Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, announced that Gilbert passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement expressing their condolences and highlighting Gilbert’s unrelenting spirit and advocacy efforts in the fight against NF1.

Gilbert became a sensation in 2011 when he represented the Cavaliers at the NBA draft lottery wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses. The team wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who later became an All-Star and helped lead the team to a championship in 2016.

Gilbert continued to represent the team at several more lotteries. The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to him by wearing bowtie emblems on their warmups to raise awareness for the disease.

Gilbert’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Neurofibromatosis: Know more about this

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord, and skin. There are three types of neurofibromatosis: NF1, NF2, and schwannomatosis, with NF1 being the most common type.

NF1 affects about 1 in every 3,000 people worldwide. It can cause various symptoms, including cafe-au-lait spots (pale brown patches on the skin), freckling in the armpits or groin area, bone deformities, learning disabilities, and vision problems.

Some people with NF1 may develop benign tumors called neurofibromas that can grow on or under the skin, along nerve pathways, or on the spinal cord.

NF2 is less common than NF1 and affects about 1 in every 25,000 people. It causes tumors to grow on the nerves that control hearing and balance, leading to hearing loss and problems.

