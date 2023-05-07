Devin Butts die? An explanation of NCCU basketball player’s death

Devin Butts, a student-athlete on the men’s basketball team at North Carolina Central University, passed away on May 5th at 22. Keep reading to learn more about basketball players and their causes of death.

Devin Butts: What happened to him

The North Carolina Central University Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Devin Butts, a student-athlete on the men’s basketball team. It is with great sadness that this news has been shared:

“REST IN PEACE: North Carolina Central University mourns the loss of men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts, who passed away on Friday, May 5, at 22.”

Levelle Moton, head coach of NCCU, paid his tribute to the young player as:

“The unexpected passing of Devin deeply saddens us. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community,” said NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton. “Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate with an infectious smile. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those blessed to know him.”

Devin Butts: Know more about him

Born on November 2, 2000, in Macon, Georgia, Devin Butts’ parents are Derex and Latashia Butts. Butts, a Georgia native, played in 17 games for the Eagles during the previous season and averaged 5.4 points.

During the MEAC Championship quarterfinals against Delaware State on March 8, Butts delivered a standout performance with 15 points scored, including five successful 3-pointers. He was set to obtain his bachelor’s degree in behavioral and social sciences later this summer.

Devin Butts: Career in a Glance

On November 14, Devin Butts made his professional debut against Louisiana-Monroe, and he scored his first point on a jumper during Mississippi State’s 81-56 victory over Coastal Carolina on November 24.

In his 30th game against Kent State, Butts contributed two points and a steal and made his first career score against Georgia on January 18 in the SEC.

During the 2022-23 season, Butts played in 17 games for the Eagles and averaged 5.4 points per game, making 24-of-69 3-pointers and shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

He achieved a season-high of 16 points in a game against Toccoa Falls on January 3, 2023, including 4-of-8 shooting from long range. On March 8, 2023, in the MEAC Championship quarterfinal victory over Delaware State, he scored 15 points and made 5-of-10 3-pointers.

During the 2021-22 season, Butts played for New Mexico Junior College, scoring 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

In the 2020-21 season, while playing for Louisiana State, Butts played an average of 17.3 minutes per game and made 24 appearances with two starts, averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

He shot 35.9% from behind the arc and 37.3% from the floor. On five occasions, he scored 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench in an overtime win over Texas State.

