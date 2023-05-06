What Disease Caused Vicky Wright’s Death?

Kelly Wright, Vicky Wright’s daughter, shared the news of her mother’s passing on Twitter. Vicky Wright, Bobby Davro’s fiancée, passed away due to an unknown illness.

Vicky Wright Died From Cancer

Vicky, 63, was the girl of Britain’s protector Billy Wright and artist Joy Beverley of the 1950s triplet the Beverley Sisters, as well as an entertainer by her own doing. Following her diagnosis in the year 2022, comedian Davro disclosed that she was battling pancreatic cancer, the same type of cancer that killed her father in the year 1994.

Kelly, her daughter, shared the sad news on Twitter yesterday evening. She said hi to everybody and stated that she had staggeringly wrecking news to share. Going on she added that her wonderful mother Vicky had sadly passed away in the morning and she wanted to use this platform to let everyone, as she knew how much she valued all of their love and support in so many ways. She added that her wonderful mother Vicky had a wonderful life. Davro previously said that Vicky was the love of his life and that after 12 years of dating, they got engaged.

Knowns Pour Their Condolences To Vicky

Vicky received numerous online tributes. Nick Owen, a newsreader, tweeted, that this was breaking news as he enjoyed Vicky’s company and had known her for more than 40 years. Nick added that Vicky’s father Billy gave her her first television job. He added that tonight, he was extremely depressed and sent his deepest thoughts and prayers to the entire family.

Radio host Russell Kane offered his condolences and added RIP to the charming, funny, glamorous, and down-to-earth lady. He provided his most profound sympathies to her fiancee and her loved ones. Moreover, Les Dennis said that he was extremely miserable to hear this and that Vicky was a wonderful lady and a skilled entertainer. Previous Arms stockpile midfielder Beam Parlor composed that he deeply regrets Vicky’s family’s loss and provided them greetings.

Bobby Remembers His Late Fiancée

Last week, Bobby admitted that things haven’t been easy, but he said he was trying to smile through the absolute agony of his long-term partner’s devastating illness. He told the Everyday Star that it was horrible to see someone as beautiful as her ill, and it was awful. He added that his best advice for someone in a similar situation was that laughter is the best medicine and said that the news of his passing away was extremely painful.

Billy Wright, Vicky’s father, died in the year 1994 from the same kind of cancer. He played football for Wolverhampton Wanderers his entire life. Vicky had proceeded as a vocalist and entertainer, continuing in the strides of her mom Happiness Beverley.

Read Also: Everything You Need To Know About Jewish Matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom