Everything You Need To Know About Jewish Matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom

Jewish Matchmaking, Netflix’s new dating show from the imaginative group behind 2020’s Indian Matchmaking, presents another gathering of singles, every one of whom is looking for The One, and every one of whom has specific necessities or assumptions that they search for in an imminent accomplice. Their shared Jewish identity is frequently the only thing they share. What’s more, that is where our relational arranger comes in.

Know About Aleeza Ben Shalom’s Dating Coach Career

Aleeza Ben Shalom is the dating coach at the centre of Jewish Matchmaking. She runs her own matchmaking business and works with compatible couples in Jewish communities in the United States and Israel. The most expensive of her coaching sessions cost $1,000, and she also gives webinars where she teaches others how to make matches. Moreover, she thinks that matchmaking is getting more popular because people are usually marrying later in life.

Additionally, Ben Shalom’s success rate seems to speak for itself, even though it may be challenging to determine the qualifications required to become a dating coach: she professes to be liable for no less than 200 weddings.

Even though Ben Shalom only works with Jews and has been married to an Orthodox Jew for 20 years, her methods are not overtly religious or prescriptive. She meets singles from many different religions and some who live a secular life but consider themselves culturally Jewish.

What Did Aleeza Said In The Show’s First Episode?

In the first episode of the show, Aleeza said that there are 15 million ways to be Jewish and 15 million Jews in the world. Ben Shalom believes that her method of matchmaking could assist anyone in finding love. She said that this kind of matchmaking is for the whole world, but it has its roots in Jewish wisdom, as it was open to everyone. She also stated that clarity is necessary if an individual wants a great relationship.

Ben Shalom’s advice to her clients includes a lot of clarity, and she starts the process with each one the same way: with a comprehensive coaching session in which they discuss their own dating history, relationship drawbacks, and, ultimately, their greatest desires. After that, she connects them with people whose values are similar to theirs and encourages them to look past the superficial.

