Singer-Songwriter Linda Lewis Died at 57

English lyricist was known for her five-octave vocal reach and work as a support artist for any semblance of David Bowie, Bar Stewart and Yusuf Islam.

Linda Lewis Dies Peacefully At Home

The British singer-songwriter Linda Lewis has passed away at the age of 72. On Wednesday night, her death was announced by her family, and her sister Dee Lewis Clay shared the information on social media.

She wrote that they were sharing the news that their beloved beautiful sister Linda Lewis passed away peacefully at her home today with the greatest sadness and regret. The family asked the fans to regard their security and permit them to lament at this deplorable time.

Lewis had a five-octave vocal range that led to comparisons to Mariah Carey and Minnie Riperton. She also had a long career providing backing vocals for artists like Rod Stewart and David Bowie.

Know About Linda Lewis

Lewis, who was born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham in the year 1950, went to stage school and tried his hand at acting. In the year 1964, he appeared in the first Beatles movie, A Hard Day’s Night, as a shrieking fan. In honour of the singer Barbara Lewis, she adopted the surname Lewis when she signed with Polydor. Her sisters, Dee Lewis and Shirley Lewis, likewise vocalists, and their mom would all later utilize the family name as well.

A self-trained guitarist and console player, she showed up at the primary Glastonbury celebration in the year 1970 and had four top-40 hits all through the following ten years – the main accompanying Stone a-Doodle-Doo which arrived at No 15 in the UK in the year 1973.

It’s In His Kiss, a cover of a 1963 song that Cher made famous as The Shoop Shoop Song, was her biggest hit. She shared a house with a group of artists and musicians in a commune in Hampstead, where Yusuf Islam, then known as Cat Stevens, Marc Bolan, and Elton John frequently visited.

Sneak Peek Into Linda’s Dating Life

She likewise visited Islam and dated him on and off for quite a long time, when composing that they dropped out after he switched over completely to Islam. In the year 1977, she wed fellow musician Jim Cregan, however, three years later, Lewis wrote that they were both unfaithful, and they were too often apart, especially after Jim joined Rod Stewart’s band.

She provided backing vocals for several other notable artists, including Bowie (for his album Aladdin Sane), Stewart, Steve Harley, Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Joan Armatrading, and Jamiroquai. Rapper Common used a sample from her song Old Smokey in his 2005 song Go!, which Kanye West developed. Additionally, she worked with Basement Jaxx on the song called “Close Your Eyes.”

She kept on performing until the end, with her last track Earthling, a cooperation with UK band the Paracosmos, delivered in Spring this year. In her memoirs, Lewis wrote that when she looked back, she realized that she has lived an extraordinarily rich life. Moreover, she wed music agent Neil Warnock in 2004, and he is her surviving spouse.

