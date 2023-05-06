Jayne Hounslow: 8 Year Old Girl Was Killed In Hit And Run

The neighbourhood as a whole is devastated by the young girl’s awful and unexpected loss. All those who knew and loved her will cherish her memory and keep it in their hearts. Here is how she passed away. The Halton Regional Police have stated that the sad occurrence happened in the late afternoon on May 5.

Eight-year-old Janyne Hounslow tragically perished in a hit-and-run accident. The tragic occurrence took place on Wednesday, May 3. In Burlington, Ontario, the accident was marked in the parking lot between Central Public School and Burlington Central Secondary School. Apparently, a vehicle that fled the scene struck Jayne, according to the sources.

She was taken to the hospital right away, but regrettably she passed away from her wounds. Her family, as well as the neighbourhood, are devastated by the occurrence. She experienced the following; to learn the same thing, scroll down to the section after this one.

How Did Jayne Hounslow Passed Away?

The unfortunate and unfair hit-and-run tragedy that claimed the life of Jayne, a resident of Burlington, Ontario, happened close to Central Public School. Despite being rushed to the hospital right away, her injuries led to her death. The entire neighbourhood is in shock and mourning over Jayne’s sudden and untimely death. People have gathered to honour her at a memorial by bringing flowers and cuddly animals as a group.

Mayor Werd sent her heartfelt sympathies to Jayne’s family and friends and expressed her deep grief. She stated that the neighbourhood was mourning the loss of a young life and begged everyone to band together to help one another in these trying times. MPP Natalie Pierre also expressed her sorrow over the young girl’s passing and prayed for her family and friends. She urged everyone impacted by the tragedy to express their emotions and seek support from one another.

The Parking Lot Was Where Jayne Hounslow Was Hit

Jayne, a little girl, was struck by a white SUV in the incident as she crossed the driveway to attend an event at her school.

