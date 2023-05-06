Is Alexander Ludwig in a relationship? How did Alexander Ludwig meet his wife?

Alexander Ludwig is a popular Canadian actor as well as a country musician.

Alexander Ludwig is well-recognized for his work in The Hunger Games (2012), Race to Witch Mountain (2009), and The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising (2007) film.

In 2023, Alexander Ludwig appears as Sgt. Declan O’Brady in the “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” film. Alexander Ludwig will be seen in the “Untitled fourth Bad Boys film”.

From 2021 to the present, Alexander Ludwig appears as Ace Spade in the “Heels” television series.

In 2000, Alexander Ludwig made his film debut with the “Air Bud: World Pup”.

In 2014, Alexander Ludwig made his television debut with the “Vikings” series. In 2017, Alexander Ludwig also appeared in the “Swerve” series.

Alexander Ludwig was also featured in “Gentle on My Mind” and “Super Freaky Girl” Music videos.

In 2022, Alexander Ludwig released his debut studio album “Highway 99”.

In 2021, Alexander Ludwig released his EP “Alexander Ludwig”.

In 2022, Alexander Ludwig released his debut single, “Let Me Be Your Whiskey”.

Alexander Ludwig acted in many movies, such as A Little Thing Called Murder, The Hunger Games, When the Game Stands Tall, Blackway, Operation Christmas Drop, National Champions, Bad Boys for Life, and more.

How tall is Alexander Ludwig?

Alexander Ludwig’s height is approx 6 feet 2 inches. Alexander Ludwig’s date of birth is 7 May 1992. Alexander Ludwig was born to Harald Ludwig and Sharlene Martin in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Alexander Ludwig has three siblings- Sophia Ludwig, Nicholas Ludwig, and Natalie Ludwig. Alexander Ludwig did his studies at the University of Southern California. Alexander Ludwig’s nationality is Canadian.

Who is Alexander Ludwig Wife?

Alexander Ludwig is a married man. Alexander Ludwig wife is Lauren Dear.

Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Dear married in 2020. In April 2023, Alexander Ludwig’s wife Lauren Dear gave birth to their first child (daughter).

Alexander Ludwig has not shared much information about his wife and love life. Alexander Ludwig has not given any information about whom Alexander Ludwig was in a relationship with earlier and whom he was dating.

