Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift date? Know about Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s relationship

Matty Healy is a popular English singer-songwriter and musician.

Matty Healy is well-recognized as the son of actress and television presenter Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy.

Matty Healy released his four extended plays- Music for Cars, Facedown, $ex, and IV.

Matty Healy released some albums like Notes on a Conditional Form (2020), “I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It” (2016), The 1975 (2013), “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” (2018), and Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022).

Is Matty Healy age?

Matty Healy’s full name is Matthew Timothy Healy. Matty Healy’s age is 34 years. Matty Healy’s birth date is 8 April and his birth year is 1989. Matty Healy was born to Denise Welch and Tim Healy in Hendon, England, United Kingdom.

Matty Healy has a sibling whose name is Louis Healy. Louis Healy’s nationality is British.

Does Matty Healy have a degree?

Matty Healy started his education by attending a private school. Thereafter, Matty Healy completed his studies from Wilmslow High School.

Matty Healy studied at the Music College for three months and then dropped out. After this, Matty Healy worked in a Chinese restaurant.

Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift date?

In May 2023, Recently, there is a rumor going around that Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are dating each other since April 2023.

But Matty Healy has not yet given any confirmation about it. Matty Healy and Taylor Swift were recently spotted together, sparking dating rumors.

He was previously accused of misogyny in March 2016 after Matty Healy described the notion of dating Taylor Swift as a “de-masculinating, emasculating thing”.

Who is Matty Healy Wife?

Matty Healy’s marital status is Single. Matty Healy is not married yet and he does not have a wife yet. Matty Healy has had a few relationships. Matty Healy has dated a few celebrities.

Matty Healy is currently looking for love, as soon as Matty Healy’s search for love is over, Matty Healy may get married. But Matty Healy doesn’t have a wife yet.

Matty Healy Dating History

Matty Healy was linked with Halsey in 2013 but they did not have a relationship.

Matty Healy briefly dated Gabby Brooks.

Matty Healy dated Aliana Lohan in 2014.

Matty Healy’s longest relationship was with Gabriella Brooks. Matty Healy started dating Gabriella Brooks in 2015. After a four-year relationship, Matti and Gabriella called it quits in 2019.

Matty Healy had a relationship with FKA Twigs for two years, from 2020 to 2022.

Matty Healy had a relationship with Charlotte D’Alessio in 2022.

