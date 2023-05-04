Who killed Jordan Neely? Who was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely was a beloved Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in Times Square. Neely was 30 years old.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Neely was a former tube performer who frequently mimicked Michael Jackson.

Jordan Neely, the homeless guy who choked to death on the tube, fell into deep despair after his mother was brutally murdered by his stepfather in 2007 and was not given the required mental health care, according to friends and family who spoke to The Washington Post.

Who killed Jordan Neely?

Manhattan’s NOHO (WABC) The cause of death for a tube passenger who passed away after being placed in a chokehold by a former Marine on the train has been made public.

At around 2:30 pm, Jordan Neely, 30, was on a northbound F train at the Broadway-Lafayette station when he started acting strangely. Police reported on Monday.

He was intimidating and threatening passengers, according to the authorities, when a 24-year-old intervened and made an effort to restrain him.

Neely got into a physical fight and went unconscious. He was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital and later declared dead.

Neely was killed by a chokehold (compression of the neck), according to a medical examiner’s findings on Wednesday, and his death was classified as a homicide. That does not, however, guarantee that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is looking into the case, will prosecute it as a homicide.

According to journalist Juan Vasquez, who was there at the event and spoke to the New York Post, Jordan Neely reportedly began screaming “aggressively” before the incident, claiming he was hungry, thirsty, and exhausted. In addition, he removed his black jacket and threw it to the floor.

Public reaction:

He has never been the same since my sister Christie was killed in 2007,” said Carolyn, 40.

He was greatly affected by it. He first experienced depression, which worsened over time. He had PTSD and schizophrenia. His ailment was well known to doctors, and they advised treatment.

According to Carolyn, who identified herself as Jordan’s nearest living cousin, she begged courts and medical professionals to assist her nephew in getting the right care, but to no effect.

“The system as a whole just failed him. He slipped through the system’s cracks, she said.

Sen. Julia Salazar of New York stated in a tweet, “This week a man named Jordan Neely was choked to death on the tube while many watched and even cheered. This is awful.

This savagery is made possible by the persistent demonization of the underprivileged and those experiencing mental health crises in our community. It is sickening to our city. Neely’s death, according to Governor Kathy Hochul, was “deeply disturbing.”

“Jordan Neely was murdered… while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected,” wrote Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s repulsive.

