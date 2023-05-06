A King was compelled to cede his reign because he wished to wed a divorced woman just under 90 years ago. Undoubtedly, things have changed. Not only is Queen Camilla divorced from King Charles III, but her ex-husband is also attending the coronation.

Even royal watchers were taken aback when it was revealed that Andrew Parker Bowles would be one of the relatively few people to receive the golden ticket to the coronation. There is undoubtedly no prior instance.

A few years later, Princess Margaret was stopped from marrying the handsome but divorced war hero pilot-turned-royal aide Group Captain Peter Townsend because there were 30,000 divorcees a year at the time Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Five Grandchildren

Additionally, his five grandchildren from his marriage to Camilla—Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles, 15 and 13 years old, twins Louis and Gus Lopes, 13, and their sister Eliza, 15 years old—as well as twins Eliza and Louis Lopes are all scheduled to play prominent parts at the coronation.

Charles and Camilla were in a serious relationship at the time, but the Palace had people who did not want them to get married. Their romance ended when Charles was abroad with the Royal Navy, and Camilla moved on.

1953 saw Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

13-year-old Andrew Parker Bowles served as a page at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. He was one of the oddest people to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and one of the very few. Andrew Parker Bowles dated Princess Anne, the sister of the heir to the throne, while his future wife was seeing Prince Charles.

Rumour has it that on March 15, 1973, Camilla and Andrew’s fathers, Bruce Shand and Derek Parker Bowles, compelled Andrew to pop the question by announcing their engagement in the Times of London.

Camilla Parker Bowles And Andrew Bowles Separation

In the Guards Chapel in the heart of London, Andrew Parker Bowles wed Camilla Shand. He was a handsome cavalry officer, but some say he was coerced into making the proposal and that he was the first to cheat.

But his obligations also resulted him anguish. When two IRA explosives from 1982 killed men and horses from his regiment, he was the commanding officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment at the time.

Parker Bowles is still a “charmer” and attracts lots of female guests at the age of 83. If he is “naughty,” Queen Camilla will call him, according to a pal. Andrew wed Rose Pitman following his divorce; she passed away from cancer in 2010 at the age of 69.

