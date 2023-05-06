Is Megan Moroney married? Who is Megan Moroney Husband or Boyfriend?

Megan Moroney is an emerging American country music singer. In 2022, Megan Moroney charted her first single, “Tennessee Orange”.

After completing her graduation, Megan Moroney began her music career in 2020.

In 2021, Megan Moroney released her debut single, “Wonder”.

Megan Moroney’s first extended play is Pistol Made of Roses.

In 2022, Megan Moroney released her second single, “Tennessee Orange”.

In 2023, Megan Moroney released her new ALBUM “lUCKY”.

Megan Moroney also released many songs such as I’m Not Pretty, Fix You Too, Keep the Flowers, Girl in the Mirror, I Love Me, Hair Salon, ‘Til It All Goes South, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Sleep on My Side, Traitor Joe, He Made Me Do It, Mustang or Me, Why Johnny, God Plays a Gibson, Another on the Way, Sad Songs For Sad People, Georgia Girl, Kansas Anymore, and more.

Where is Megan Moroney from?

Megan Moroney’s age is 25 years. Megan Moroney was born to her parents in Savannah, Georgia, United States. Megan Moroney’s date of birth is 9 October 1997.

Megan Moroney’s full name is Megan Ann Moroney. Megan Moroney did her studies at the University of Georgia. Megan Moroney’s nationality is American.

Who is Megan Moroney Husband or Boyfriend?

Megan Moroney’s marital status is unmarried.

Megan Moroney is not married yet. Megan Moroney has neither dated anyone before nor was in a relationship with anyone.

Recently, there has been a rumor going around of Megan Moroney dating Morgan Wallen. But sadly, no confirmation has been given by Megan and Morgan due to which whether they are dating each other or not is not known.

Read Also:- Who is Kathleen Turner married to? Is Kathleen Turner still married to Jay Weiss?