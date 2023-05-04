Who was Rachel Bilson married to? Who is Rachel Bilson’s baby daddy?

Rachel Bilson is a notable American actress.

Rachel Bilson is well-recognized as Zoe hart in the “Hart of Dixie” series.

In 1998, Rachel Bilson made her television debut with the “It’s True!” series.

In 2023, Rachel Bilson appears as Alison in the “Accused” series.

In 2003, Rachel Bilson made her film debut with the “Unbroken” short film.

Rachel Bilson is famous for her role in The O.C., How I Met Your Mother, Take Two, and Lovestruck series.

Rachel Bilson acted in many films such as The Last Kiss, New York, American Heist, Life Happens, I Love You, Jumper, The To Do List, and more.

Rachel Bilson appeared in many television shows, including 8 Simple Rules, That ’70s Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, Chuck, Drunk History, Nashville, Drunk History, and more.

Who is Rachel Bilson Husband/Partner?

Rachel Bilson is not married yet. Rachel Bilson was in a relationship with Hayden Christensen for a long time. Rachel Bilson has been seen in a relationship for the longest time with partner Hayden Christensen.

Rachel Bilson started dating actor Hayden Christensen in 2007.

Rachel and Hayden worked together in the movie “Jumper”. In January 2008, the couple was seen together and the relationship between the couple was confirmed.

Rachel Bilson gave birth to daughter Briar Rose Christensen in October 2014. Rachel and Hayden end their ten-year relationship in September 2017.

Where is Rachel Bilson from?

Rachel Bilson’s full name is Rachel Sarah Bilson. Rachel Bilson’s age is 41 years. Rachel Bilson’s date of birth is 25 August 1981. Rachel Bilson was born to Danny Bilson and Janice Stango in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Rachel Bilson’s height is 1.57 m. Rachel Bilson has a brother named Hattie Elizabeth Bilson. Rachel Bilson did her studies at Notre Dame High School and Grossmont College. Rachel Bilson’s nationality is American.

Rachel Bilson Dating History

Rachel Bilson dated actor Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006.

Rachel Bilson as seen with Nick Viall in 2019.

Rachel Bilson started dating actor Bill Hader in 2019. The relationship of the couple did not last even for a year and the couple got separated.

Rachel Bilson as seen with Jack La Rock in May 2022.

Read Also:- Is Brent Faiyaz married? Who is Brent Faiyaz Wife or Girlfriend?