Is Brent Faiyaz married? Who is Brent Faiyaz Wife or Girlfriend?

Brent Faiyaz is a famous American R&B singer.

Brent Faiyaz rose to fame in 2016 after being featured on the Goldlink single “Crew” with Shay Glitzy.

In 2017, Brent Faiyaz released his debut studio album is “Sonder Son”. In 2022, Brent Faiyaz released his second studio album “Wasteland”.

In 2013, Brent Faiyaz released his debut Extended play “Black Child EP”. After that, Brent Faiyaz released five Extended plays- Too Late to Die Young, Lost, A.M. Paradox, Fu*k the World, and Into.

In 2014, Brent Faiyaz released debut single “Natural Release”. In 2022, Brent Faiyaz released his last single “Price of Fame”.

Brent Faiyaz also released many songs such as “Wasting Time”, “Clouded”, “Trust”, “Gravity”, “Mercedes”, “Dead Man Walking”, “Too Fast”, “Allure”, “Running On E”, “Poison”, and more.

What is Brent Faiyaz real name?

Brent Faiyaz’s real name is Christopher Brent Wood. Brent Faiyaz’s age is 27 years. Brent Faiyaz’s birth date is 19 September and his birth year is 1995.

Brent Faiyaz was born to his parents in Columbia, Maryland, United States.

Brent Faiyaz began his music career at the age of 12. Brent Faiyaz did his studies in his home town. Brent Faiyaz’s nationality is American.

Is Brent Faiyaz married or not?

Brent Faiyaz is an unmarried person. Brent Faiyaz is not married yet. But the fans of Brent Fayaz think that he is married and has a wife. Brent Fayaz’s fans are searching about his wife and want to get more and more information.

There are many rumors about Brent Faiyaz that Brent’s link is with many celebrities. But Brent Fayaz never confirmed the rumours. Brent Fayaz will be in a relationship and enjoying love life.

Who is Brent Faiyaz Wife or Girlfriend?

According to some sources, Brent Faiyaz dating Poison Davis is a rumor. But some sources say that Brent Faiyaz is in a relationship. Brent Faiyaz’s girlfriend is Zahra Davis.

Brent Faiyaz and Zahara Davis started dating each other in January 2020 and the couple is still together and living their lives happily ever after.

