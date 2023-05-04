Rugby Bernard Lapasset Illness and Health Problems.

Illness and health problems of rugby player Bernard Lapasset. The passing of Bernard Lapasset, the driving force behind Paris’s bid to host the Olympics and president of World Rugby. From 1991 to 2008, Lapasset presided over the French Rugby Federation (FFR), rising through the ranks. The junior French rugby union championship team Agen won in 1967 was his only playing accomplishment.

Rugby Bernard Lapasset Illness:

Bernard Lapasset, the driving force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid and a former leader of the organization that governs rugby union, has died. On Tuesday, May 2, Lapasset passed away from his illness during the night. He leaves behind a life spent at the pinnacle of sports administration. Tony Estanguet, in charge of organizing the 2024 Olympics, tweeted that Bernard Lapasset, the organization’s founder, passed away yesterday. Sports icon Bernard Lapasset was outstanding. He acknowledged how fortunate he was to have grown up beside such a foodie, kind, and generous person. His passing is a significant loss. Amelie Oudea-Castera, France’s minister of sports, continued, “With Bernard Lapasset’s passing, France is losing an amazing lover of sport and one of its best historical ambassadors.”

Before beginning his rugby administration career, he was the Director of Customs and had a law degree. From 1988 to 1992, he oversaw Ile-de-France’s provincial rugby. He contributed to France’s victories in the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cups. The ILM 2007 World Cup has had him as its president since 2004. Following his election victory, he succeeded Syd Millar as the Institutional Review Board’s president on October 19, 2007.

Rugby Bernard’s Cause of Death and Obituary:

Bernard Lapasset, the driving force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid and a former leader of the organization that governs rugby union, has died. Following a lengthy illness, Lapasset passed away on Tuesday night. His life was at the pinnacle of sports administration, and now he is gone. From 1991 to 2008, Lapasset served as president of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), rising through the ranks. He oversaw the construction of the French national rugby facility in Marcoussis and played a crucial role in getting France the right to host the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Bernard Lapasset was “a prominent Leader of French sport in recent decades,” the French Rugby Federation said in a statement following his passing. Lapasset dedicated his life to rugby, serving as a player, coach, manager, and evangelist. Controlling his impact on rugby’s expansion and global marketing in France and elsewhere is impossible.

