Calvin Davis, an Olympic 400-Meter Hurdles Champion, Died at 51

Calvin Davis, the 1996 Olympic bronze medallist in the 400-meter hurdles, has died. He was 51.

Calvin Davis, a former University of Arkansas graduate and Olympic bronze medallist in track and field, died at 51. Davis, most recognized for his 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles ability, died on Monday, May 1, 2023.

According to his obituary, the school and community mourned his passing, but no funeral plans were made. Davis won the bronze medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. Calvin excelled as a 400-meter hurdler and got regarded as one of the best athletes in the country.

The neighborhood knew the athlete well, and his Dorchester High School classmates regarded him as a brother and friend. He raced for the University of Arkansas track and field team and contributed to their success, winning four SEC and four NCAA team championships in two years.

Davis excelled in his athletic endeavors under the tutelage of renowned coach John McDonnell. He began with flat 400-meter sprints and progressed to hurdle events. Davis demonstrated his ability by winning the NCAA Indoor 400-meter championship in 1993 and 1994. In honor of his achievements, he was honored into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honour and Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

After Davis skipped work on Monday, police allegedly went to his Springdale home. They learned that Davis had passed away during their stay. Randy Coleman, a friend of Davis’s and a former Razorback sprinter, broke the news.

Coleman voiced his surprise and amazement upon receiving the news. In a statement to the media, the University of Arkansas said that Davis passed away on Monday. Davis earned a bronze medal in Atlanta as the university’s two-time 400-meter sprint NCAA champion. Davis coached the track and field team at Springdale Har-Ber High School.



