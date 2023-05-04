Josie Costello Missing: what happened to her?

According to the reports, Josie Costello, a 14-year-old Grand Rapids/Forest Hills region teenager, has gone missing. The public is urged to assist authorities in finding her as they look into her disappearance. You can keep reading this article if you’d like to learn more about Josie Costello.

Josie Costello Missing:

Josie Costello, a 14-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids/Forest Hills area, has vanished. She was last seen with an unidentified person at an IHOP in Muskegon, where a surveillance camera caught the incident. Before disappearing, she purchased at Wesco in Whitehall using her mother’s debit card. If anyone has information about Josie’s whereabouts or the person she was seen in the video, the police are pleading with them to come forward. She is listed as being 105 pounds and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Sweatpants, and a long, black coat with writing on the back were the last things she was seen wearing. According to the vehicle’s description, she was last seen driving a red Pontiac Firebird or G6 with the driver’s side door painted black. Posting on their Facebook page was Amber Monroe. Josie’s parents are asking anyone who sees her or has information about her disappearance to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100.

